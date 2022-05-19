NORWEGIAN AUTHOR TAKES A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE OF CHILDHOOD STORIES FROM HER GRANDPARENTS
Randi McKinnon shares her childhood playmates in her book Katie and The Troll QueenYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagination coupled with curiosity in children result to wild and extraordinary experiences and stories. This is true enough for Norwegian author, Randi McKinnon, as she recalls the story of one of her childhood playmates in her book "Katie and The Troll Queen".
"Katie and The Troll Queen", published in April last year, is a book about a red-haired girl named Katie going to the forest to pick some berries and bumping into the troll queen, which her grandmother had previously told her about. The two go in for a singing contest and as they were doing so, Katie discovers why her mother had stopped singing with her.
The book is exactly the type of children’s read that adults can so easily be enamored with as they remember their childhood memories, where they talked to fairies and mermaids and pictured as well as played with trolls.
Randi McKinnon, who found comfort in fairies and trolls when she was still a child, came to the United States in 1959. She settled in Oregon and worked in the food and hospitality services for four decades. When she finally retired, McKinnon decided to take a correspondence course in writing specializing in children’s literature at the Institute of Children’s Literature.
“Most of my stories are fiction as I embellish on stories told to me as a child,” wrote the author. “I had no playmates and made up my own games. Trolls, fairies, and the like were believed to be real, according to our grandparents. So remembering these, I have a lot to write about.”
For more of McKinnon's troll playmate, "Katie and The Troll Queen" is available in both hardcover and paperback on Amazon.com.
About "Inks & Bindings":
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! "Inks & Bindings" is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other