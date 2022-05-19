PRIORITY NOTICE: Higher Education Workforce Grants Available

The Maine Department of Education is seeking applications for the distribution of higher education workforce grants as part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Program (MJRP). The program will provide $1 million to private higher education institutions in Maine to prepare students for employment in industries harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding must be used to provide internships, registered apprenticeships, career mentoring, and other work experience support for students or graduates to connect them to careers in healthcare and social assistance; tourism, travel, and hospitality; education or the public sector; agriculture, fishing and forestry; construction; information; manufacturing; or clean energy. Those eligible for the grants include private colleges and universities in Maine, the Maine Maritime Academy, and industry partners related to the career fields listed above.

The number and size of awards will depend on the number of proposals received & available funds. The range of awards is up to $200,000 and eligible institutions may submit applications for up to two distinct projects.

Applications should be submitted by June 2, 2022 to the State of Maine Division of Procurement Services, via email, at Proposals@maine.gov.

For additional information, contact Ángel Martínez Loredo, Director of Higher Education & Educator Support Services, at angel.loredo@maine.gov.​