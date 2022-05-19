UnifyCloud announces partnership with C-ven Technologies to accelerate digital transformation
Seattle cloud solutions provider teams up with Caribbean IT consulting and services firm to speed cloud assessments and migrations.
Our mission is to create solutions that return customers' most valuable asset, their time. CloudAtlas will most certainly help.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly-growing global cloud solutions provider that developed the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate digital transformation to Azure with a focus on modernization, cost management, compliance and cybersecurity, is excited to announce our partnership with C-ven Technologies, a cloud consulting company dedicated to offering integrated technological and business management solutions for Microsoft tools (Azure, Power Apps, Dynamics 365) to small and medium enterprises in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
— Luis Guzman, CEO and Founder of C-ven
A three-time winner of Microsoft Partner of the Year for the Dominican Republic, C-ven will utilize UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform to continue to provide excellent service and solutions to its clients. CloudAtlas allows C-ven to automate many of the arduous assessment and analysis tasks so they can focus on using their cloud migration experience to guide businesses to the optimal solution. C-ven understands the increasing digital demands of a hyperconnected world and the transformation opportunities it presents. Together C-ven and CloudAtlas build future-ready digital solutions that deliver on business goals. UnifyCloud looks forward to seeing C-ven help organizations transform and modernize their application and database portfolios, delivering new products and services at cloud scale through the power of our partnership.
“We’re excited to help C-ven build solid solutions for digital transformation in the Caribbean, an area where we see significant potential. Their vertical focus and products align with the capabilities of CloudAtlas which we view as a horizontal solution with support for all verticals.” Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-Founder of UnifyCloud, said. “We can’t wait to see what C-ven can do with CloudAtlas to build on their product portfolio and continue to deliver excellent solutions and services for their clients.”
Together, C-ven and UnifyCloud will help organizations analyze, assess and implement modernization and cloud migration more efficiently, effectively, securely and confidently, helping them position their businesses for growth.
“Our mission is to create solutions that return customers most valuable asset, their time. CloudAtlas will most certainly help there with automation that replaces manual processes, provides expert analysis, and helps us make well-informed decisions that take us down the right path for digital transformation that delivers on expected business outcomes,” said Luis Guzman, CEO and Founder of C-ven.
About UnifyCloud: UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit www.unifycloud.com.
About C-ven:
Founded in 2004, C-ven Technologies provides high-end business application solutions that help improve the efficiency and productivity of our clients in the Caribbean and United States. Awarded Microsoft Partner of the Year for the Dominican Republic in 2017, 2019 and 2021, we strive to help our clients succeed by leveraging technology, a passionate spirit and clear goals to achieve the exponential growth they desire. Our passion and innovation have taken us to places we never could’ve imagined, and we have been able to bring along a wonderful team of professionals who share our passion and drive to genuinely help our clients succeed. Learn more at C-ven.com.
Blake Vanderjagt
UnifyCloud
blakev@unifycloud.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn