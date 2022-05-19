Accelerator Hosts Experts in Davos to Bring Nature-Based Solutions & Safeguard Humanity

Submit Release
The Green Accelerator Comes to Davos

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A side event to the World Economic Forum Meetings, hosted in Davos, brings together sustainability leaders to discuss and steer the most impactful global climate initiatives.

An exclusive invite-only curated event held in the high-security government zone at the prestigious Hotel Seehof, will bring leaders across the globe to discuss the future of humanity with a focus on net-zero and nature-based solutions.

The Green Accelerator unites some of the major decision makers across the globe from government, the private sector, entrepreneurship, and academia who are leading the green transition. Generous sponsors include LG Nova and the BMW Foundation. This assembly is a precursor to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for the Conference of the Parties’ 27th session (COP27). The day’s meeting will begin with a keynote from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer—a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital—to commemorate Egypt being the 2022 COP27 host November 7-8, 2022.

“I curated The Green Accelerator to showcase innovative climate solutions in line with net-zero commitments being made across industry and government,” said In-Events founder and host, Zdenka E. Rezacova. “The event provides a platfrom for a sustainable discourse amongst world leaders, a platform for climate start-ups to showcase the next generation solutions to leading investors, while creating an ethos to inspire more climate action.”

The first panel has an array of speakers and features insights from expert Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, and the panel moderator, Michael Stirling—Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners.

The second panel will be chaired by the world’s leading authority on global sustainability, Professor Johan Rockström of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. He leads the internationally renowned team of scientists that created the planetary boundaries framework—a fundamental construct for maintaining a safe operating space for humanity. Micha Benoliel, Founder and CEO of blockchain company Nodle, will showcase how his decentralized crowdsourced network is bringing information to connectivity deserts.

The event will feature pitches from twenty climate startups who are leaders in environmental technology and creating solutions for a more sustainable planet. Judging the startups is leading Silicon Valley entrepreneur and impact investor, Sara Ahmadian, who Founded the eco-friendly blockchain company Trypto.


About In-Events

In-Events is an exclusive boutique C-Suite event firm that curates exclusive events to further social causes—specifically around promoting environmental justice and sustainable solutions. It was founded by Zdenka E. Rezacova, who created this platform to bring together global business leaders, academic institutions, investors, and thought leaders. Under In-Event’s auspice, stakeholders connect environmental innovation, climate action, and catalyse the transition to a greener economy.

