Spring Sitting of Legislature Highlights Saskatchewan's Plans to Get Back on Track

As the Spring sitting of the Legislature concludes today, Premier Scott Moe highlighted how Saskatchewan is getting Back on Track with key investments and economic growth fueled by fostering strong trade relationships and an expanding energy and resource sector.

"Saskatchewan's economy and finances are back on track to help grow our province and provide jobs right here at home," Moe said. "With that growth comes significant opportunity to invest in services that residents expect and need like surgeries and schools."

During the spring sitting, the 2022-23 budget highlighted Saskatchewan's improving finances and provided a clear path to balance while making key investments in health care, education and mental health and addictions.

Significant investments in health care will provide for thousands of surgeries to reduce wait times, add new ICU beds to reduce pressure on the system, break ground on new Urgent Care Centers in Regina and Saskatoon, and work to train, hire and recruit more health care workers. As well, a targeted increase of $8 million into mental health and addictions will fund initiatives that provide effective counselling and treatments and introduce further proactive prevention measures.

Work this session focused on addressing affordability issues, which in addition to $2 billion of annualized measures includes new initiatives like:

providing a $100 SGI rebate to all Saskatchewan drivers to help offset higher fuel prices;

charting a plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 by October, 2024;

reducing the cost of child care and adding over 1,200 new child care spaces; and

announcing two Indigenous-led temporary housing initiatives in Regina and Saskatoon.

Significant focus was also placed on growing Saskatchewan's economy by charting a path to a balanced budget, expanding trade opportunities around the world and securing new investment in our energy and resource sector. The strength of Saskatchewan's economy could be seen with our nation leading increase in manufacturing sales and wholesale trade for April and May, and retaining the title of Canada's #1 jurisdiction for mining investment.

Key economic actions included:

trade missions to the United Arab Emirates, India and the United Kingdom to ensure Saskatchewan can continue supplying what the world needs - food, fuel and fertilizer;

partnering with Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick on the strategic plan for Small Modular Reactor deployment;

creating the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation to support Indigenous participation in the economy;

partnering with industry on development work for a potential hydrogen hub;

providing $3 million to support the 2022 Grey Cup festival in Regina;

an increased investment in the Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant; and

investing in helium liquification.

This Spring Session also highlighted the province's commitment to the people of Ukraine. On March 7, a motion was passed, with the support of the opposition, to support Ukraine and condemn Russia in the legislative assembly. As well, Premier Moe and MLA Terry Dennis both travelled to Germany to meet with Ukrainian refugees and offer support and assistance for anyone who may be looking to immigrate to Canada. It is estimated over 100 families have been supported with settlement services to date in Saskatchewan.

