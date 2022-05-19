Government of Saskatchewan Continues to Invest in Community Airports

CANADA, May 19 - Released on May 19, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan will invest $935,000 through the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program, supporting 11 airports. When combined with local matching dollars, this represents almost $2 million investment in airport infrastructure.

"CAP is a municipal program that provides funding for the rehabilitation, construction and capital improvements of airport infrastructure for community-owned airports in Saskatchewan," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said, "These Investments go into improving things such as runway lighting, navigation systems, taxiways, runways, as well as other repairs and safety improvements."

Community and regional airports contribute to our economy by supporting vital public services like Saskatchewan's Air Ambulance, law enforcement and fire suppression.

CAP supports local airports helping to offset the costs of rehabilitation and improvements, with cost-shared grants up to a maximum of $275,000.

This year's investment will result in improvements to the following airports:

Big River - $40,936 - Runway edge light repairs, windsock pole, main runway and aprons rehabilitation

Carlyle - $9,090 - Crack fill runway and tarmac

Estevan - $34,948 - Crack sealing and line paining

Kindersley - $46,614 - Runway lighting upgrade

La Ronge - $133,125 - Airport drainage system maintenance

Melfort - $256,715 - Replace underground wiring and lighting around runway, taxiway and apron

RM of Browning (RM 34) - $35,850 - Add turn pads and pavement marking

RM of Eldon (RM 471) - $18,582 - Crack sealing for taxiway and apron

RM of Moosomin (RM 121) - $256,715 - Continued work on Phase 3 including new navigation system

Weyburn - $97,500 - Taxiway repairs, crack sealing and pavement marking

Yorkton - $4,925 - Information broadcast transmitter and friction index equipment

"The City of Weyburn is grateful for this investment which allows for improvements to our airport's taxiway pavement and markings," Weyburn Mayor Marcel Roy said. "With these enhancements, Weyburn can continue to provide high quality service for those travelling to our province and the nation."

Since 2007-08, the ministry has invested almost $11 million including this year's funding and more than 40 different communities and RMs have benefited from the CAP program.

