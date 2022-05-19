“Allegedly” Art by Anna Sorokin to be Displayed at Public Hotel on the Lower East Side through Founder’s Art Club

The Delvey Crimes Allegedly by Anna

Anna (Delvey) Sorokin to display her own artwork, drawings from prison at an exclusive viewing in a Manhattan hot spot

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Sorokin will be featuring her artwork that she created while in ICE detention. Anna's art will be on display for one night only. The event will take place on Thursday May 19 at 7:30 pm at PUBLIC Hotel, 215 Chrystie St, New York. It’s the first time her work will be presented. The exhibition is on view for one night only.

Anna Sorokin said, “This is a collection of sketches I've created while in ICE Orange County detention.”

“I wanted to capture some of the moments of the past years, both never-seen-before and iconic, using the limited tools I have at my disposal. Some of the pieces are straightforward, others are more abstract and will be unique in meaning and appearance to the observer.”

Anna said, “You've heard so many voices already, but this is the beginning of me telling my story, my narrative, from my perspective.”

For collectors and fans who may be interested in owning a piece from Anna’s collection, Founders Art Club and Anna will be releasing limited edition print drops (edition of 500) of each of the 21 pieces in the collection on www.foundersartclub.com. The first print drop will go live on Thursday when the show begins. The prices will be set at a low buy-in and will increase incrementally after 50 prints are sold. The earliest buyers get rewarded the most for these rare collectibles.

Anna's attorneys Duncan Levin and Manny Arora will be on hand at the event to respond to questions regarding her case, her appeal and immigration status.

Early access to purchase Anna's art can be found at www.foundersartclub.com prior to the show. An interested party should add an email to sign up for this exclusive community. In addition, FAC and Anna will launch 10 limited edition print sets of all 21 pieces that come in custom packaging with the name of the show “Allegedly”. The full sets will retail at $8,500.

In order to keep the entire solo collection together and increase its overall value, Founders Art Club has purchased the entire collection of works from Anna and instead of selling individual pieces of it, will be selling 48% ownership in the collection to strategic collectors, galleries, and investors. The total valuation of the collection is estimated at $500,000. The details around the available shares in the collection will be announced on the night of the show.

After the opening show, Founders Art Club will take the collection on a global tour and display it at prominent events and galleries across the globe to increase the value and ultimately look to put it on auction at a distinguished private sale or major auction house.

For more information about Anna's artwork and acquisitions, please call Christopher Martine, Co-Founder, Founders Art Club - chris@foundersartclub.com, tel: 609-610-1562.