Discover Green Bay Launches New Website Designed by Simpleview

Simpleview announces the launch of its new design for Visit Green Bay’s website

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simpleview , the worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, is excited to announce its collaboration with Discover Green Bay to design and launch a new website for the destination marketing organization (DMO) using the Simpleview CMS.Simpleview CMS is a content management system designed specifically for the travel industry and powers hundreds of the most successful destination websites in the world.Discover Green Bay acquired Simpleview CMS on April 1, 2021, with the goal of using the software to launch a new website for Green Bay, Wisconsin, to improve the online experience for both leisure and business travelers. The new website, www.greenbay.com/ , launched the first week of May 2022; the site met the DMO’s goals for intuitive navigation, the ability to easily add content, and a fresh, clean look that represented the destination’s brand and colors.Discover Green Bay also utilizes Simpleview’s customer relationship management (CRM) software, Act-On services, Book › Direct, Crowdriff, and Destination Travel Network (DTN).About SimpleviewHeadquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Simpleview is the worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing, revenue generation, and mobile technologies for destination marketing organizations (DMOs). The company employs 350+ staff and works with 900+ travel, tourism, and convention marketing customers on six continents.