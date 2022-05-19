Transportation Commission awards $32.2 million in contracts in May

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $32.2 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its May 12 business meeting.

Based out of Rock Springs, Kilgore Companies, LLC, was awarded an almost $7.2 million bid for a project involving paving, grading and other work on about 7.7 miles of US Highway 189 in Lincoln County. The contracted completion date is September 30, 2023.

The commission awarded a $5.8 million bid to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. out of Worland for a project involving paving, milling, chip seal and other work on almost 13 miles of US Highway 287/26 in Fremont County. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2023.

McGarvin-Moberly was also awarded a nearly $4.5 million bid for a combined project involving paving, guardrail, milling, grading and other work on approximately 5.7 miles of US Highway 16 in Johnson County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

The commission awarded a nearly $3.5 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project involving paving, milling, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, and other work in various locations within Laramie County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2023.

The only out-of-state bidder this month, Northern Improvement Company out of North Dakota was awarded two bids:

A $6.96 million bid for a project involving milling, paving, grading, chip seal and other work on almost 17 miles of US Highway 18/20 in Converse County. The contracted completion date is July 31, 2023.

A $4.1 million bid for a project involving paving, chip seal, grading and other work on just over 6.5 miles of US Highway 86 and US Highway 16 in Niobrara and Weston Counties. This project also has a contracted completion date of July 31, 2021.

Six of the projects awarded this month are funded primarily with Federal dollars. The sole state-funded project was awarded to Cowley-based S&L Industrial with a bid of $175,533, and the project involves signing and other work in various locations within Campbell and Sheridan Counties. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2022.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. May’s meeting saw an average of more than two and a half bids per project. So far the average for the fiscal year is about two and a half bids per project.

