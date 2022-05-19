Accelerator Comes to Davos - Global Leaders Address Impactful Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- This Accelerator Comes to Davos to Highlight Solutions
The Green Accelerator, hosted in Davos, brings together sustainability leaders to discuss and steer the most impactful global climate initiatives. This invite-only gathering was created by In-Events—a boutique agency that promotes environmental and sustainability solutions. The Green Accelerator unites major decision makers across the globe from government, the private sector, entrepreneurship, and academia who are leading the green transition. Generous sponsors include LG Nova and the BMW Foundation. This assembly is a precursor to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for the Conference of the Parties’ 27th session (COP27). The day’s meeting will begin with a keynote from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer—a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital—to commemorate Egypt being the 2022 COP27 host November 7-8, 2022.
“I curated The Green Accelerator to showcase innovative climate solutions in line with net-zero commitments being made across industry and government,” said In-Events founder and host, Zdenka E. Rezacova. “The event provides a platfrom for a sustainable discourse amongst world leaders, a platform for climate startups to showcase the next generation solutions to leading investors, while creating an ethos to inspire more climate action.”
The first panel features impact investors and climate-tech leaders focused on energy transition. This includes SkyPower’s visionary President and CEO Kerry Adler. Skypower is one of the largest and most innovative renewable enterprises focused on large-scale solar generation, and operates in over 35 countries spread across four continents. Impact investor intelligence includes insights from expert Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, and the panel moderator, Michael Stirling—Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners.
The second panel will be chaired by the world’s leading authority on global sustainability, Professor Johan Rockström of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. He leads the internationally renowned team of scientists that created the planetary boundaries framework—a fundamental construct for maintaining a safe operating space for humanity. Micha Benoliel, Founder and CEO of blockchain company Nodle, will showcase how his decentralized crowdsourced network is bringing information to connectivity deserts.
The event will feature pitches from twenty climate startups who are leaders in environmental technology and creating solutions for a more sustainable planet. Judging the startups is leading Silicon Valley entrepreneur and impact investor, Sara Ahmadian, who Founded the eco-friendly blockchain company Trypto.
About In-Events
In-Events is an exclusive boutique C-Suite event firm that curates exclusive events to further social causes—specifically around promoting environmental justice and sustainable solutions. It was founded by Zdenka E. Rezacova, who created this platform to bring together global business leaders, academic institutions, investors, and thought leaders. Under In-Event’s auspice, stakeholders connect environmental innovation, climate action, and catalyse the transition to a greener economy.
Zdenka Rezacova
