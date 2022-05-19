Bridge repairs to close one lane of Harding Pike in Belle Meade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing one lane of US 70S/SR 1/Harding Pike West to repair the bridge over Sugartree Creek Monday night, May 23.

Jamison Construction LLC crews will be repairing the wingwall at the northeast corner of the bridge and replacing the sidewalk. They will also place rock on the bank of the creek to prevent future erosion.

The lane closure will impact the area of the bridge (beginning just west of the Kroger entrance and ending at Lynnwood Ter/Hillwood Blvd) between Hillwood Road and White Bridge Pike. It will remain in place while work is being done through the contracted completion of June 30.

Under normal conditions, this area often becomes heavily congested during rush hour, and congestion is expected to increase significantly because of the scheduled work. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time or avoid the area completely if possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.