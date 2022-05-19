SR 16 in Bedford Co. narrowed to one lane for emergency repairs

NASHVILLE., Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be reducing US 41A/SR 16 in Bedford County to one lane to repair the culvert and slope at Dryland Creek.

Beginning Thursday, a traffic signal at the repair area near River Branch Road and Ben Williams Road will control the single lane of traffic. It will remain in place for the next several months as repairs are made.

Flooding and erosion caused a portion of the roadway embankment and bridge’s wingwall to collapse. The lane closure will allow TDOT crews to stabilize the roadway. An emergency contract will then be awarded for permanent repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in the work zone.

