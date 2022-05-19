Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,431 in the last 365 days.

SR 16 in Bedford Co. narrowed to one lane for emergency repairs

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | 11:57am

NASHVILLE., Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be reducing US 41A/SR 16 in Bedford County to one lane to repair the culvert and slope at Dryland Creek. 

Beginning Thursday, a traffic signal at the repair area near River Branch Road and Ben Williams Road will control the single lane of traffic. It will remain in place for the next several months as repairs are made.

Flooding and erosion caused a portion of the roadway embankment and bridge’s wingwall to collapse.  The lane closure will allow TDOT crews to stabilize the roadway. An emergency contract will then be awarded for permanent repairs.
Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in the work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information.
As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

You just read:

SR 16 in Bedford Co. narrowed to one lane for emergency repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.