MARS PETCARE PEDIGREE® BRAND INTRODUCES NEW INITIATIVE "A RELIEF FUND FOR DOGS IN NEED"
Dog owners are invited to visit the Essential Support Dogs website to receive BARCODE BUCK$ digital discounts towards the purchase of Pedigree dog food products
The PEDIGREE brand's Essential Support Dogs program strives to provide critical nutrition and care for deserving pets.”AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog owners are invited to visit the website essentialsupportdogs.pedigree.com/ to receive BARCODE BUCK$® digital discounts redeemable towards the purchase of any Pedigree dog food product. The discounts are offered in two denominations. The first is valued at $2.00, and is intended for any pet owner wishing to celebrate their canine companion. The second discount, worth $5.00, is targeted for people in need of financial assistance to help care for the family dog. Shoppers who redeem their BARCODE BUCK$ will be eligible to receive additional Pedigree discounts.
These incentives are offered through pallet displays, exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide starting in early May 2022 as well as on the PEDIGREE brand page on Walmart.com. BARCODE BUCK$, a widely utilized marketing vehicle created by TPG Rewards, instructs consumers to scan the digital discounts at a Walmart checkout counter where they are redeemable only for the specifically designated Pedigree SKUs. Once scanned via the store’s POS system, the discount is immediately subtracted from the receipt.
It’s the vision of Mars Petcare to emphasize its unwavering support for all dogs, as well as to provide financial assistance to families facing difficult challenges while maintaining the nutritional well being of their pets. The brand is pledging up to $2.5 million in direct consumer incentives to fund the effort.
Benefits of BARCODE BUCK$ for the PEDIGREE Brand:
● Rewards current brand users and engages potential new buyers
● Digital discounts are distributed to shoppers’ phones, providing immediate savings to dog-owning families
● Eliminates potential for consumer or retailer fraud
● All purchases are trackable, enabling capture of valuable first party data
● Re-engages shoppers by awarding additional discounts specifically to consumers once they redeem their initial Barcode Buck$ value offer
● Digital discounts are accepted at all Walmart stores nationwide
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for many prominent consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for products in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCK$ digital offers, TPG has pioneered innovations such as a Digital Receipt Validation System®, with response time in less than 12 minutes, and TAP – Touchless Engagement™ including the use of dual-purpose NFC Chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
Visit the digital magazine, Best In Class Promotion Tool Kit to see what other innovative opportunities TPG Rewards has to offer.
Barcode Buck$, Digital Receipt Validation System and TAP – Touchless Engagement are trademarks of TPG Rewards, Inc.
