Charity NFT Campaign Wins Top Honors for The Harvey Agency

The creative firm takes home Campaign of the Year honors at the American Marketing Association’s MX Awards.

We’ve built an incredible team, doing the work that earns our clients a place in the cultural conversation. ” — Matt McDermott, President/CEO

The Harvey Agency, a consumer experience and creative firm headquartered in Baltimore, was awarded the Grand MX Awards Campaign of the Year by the American Marketing Association.

The campaign featured the sale of a series of limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support the National Aquarium’s conservation mission. As part of the agency’s newly created holiday, Hark Week, the NFT campaign featured a mashup of shark and holiday memes, outrageous Instagram shark “facts,” large-format holiday card, microsite, social media outreach to NFT communities, and more.

Purchase of each NFT also unlocked additional perks, including a free Ocean Ambassador membership from the National Aquarium and a gift bag from Harvey featuring products from clients of past and present: Flying Dog Brewery, Michele’s Granola, Goetze candies, and more. The NFT purchases led to a $2,000 donation to the Aquarium.

“It’s a light-hearted lesson for marketers everywhere to take risks, step out of your comfort zone, and trust your agency a little,” said Associate Creative Director Rick Bowman. “That’s where we can make magic happen.”

The top prize was presented to Harvey at the 37th Annual AMA Baltimore MX Awards, held at The Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park and Museum. The event honors “organizations and agencies that execute impactful marketing campaigns every year. A panel of judges selects award winners for each competition category, along with the coveted Grand MX Award, followed by first and second runners-up,” according to the event website.

“I’m humbled we won, but I’m not humble about the creative horsepower we have at Harvey,” said President/CEO Matt McDermott. “We’ve built an incredible team, doing work that earns our clients a place in the cultural conversation.”

About Harvey:

Harvey is a full-service consumer experience and creative agency headquartered in Baltimore. Since 1986, they’ve helped national and global brands deliver powerful moments through strategy, branding, content strategy, digital and traditional marketing, websites, and design. Based on the philosophy of talent density, the firm’s senior leaders play active roles in every project; the team that pitches is the team that delivers. Clients include Goetze’s Candy, Baltimore Corps, Baltimore Center Stage, the H&S Family of Bakeries, the Walters Art Museum, Loyola University, and Glory Days Grill.