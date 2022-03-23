Submit Release
The Harvey Agency Taps Jess Brown for Chief Creative Officer

Award-winning industry veteran part of the agency’s leadership transformation

— Jess Brown

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran creative leader Jess Brown has joined The Harvey Agency as Chief Creative Officer. Brown will be tasked with continuing to build and nurture a creative team known for global brand work that’s included Covergirl, StnaleyBlack&Decker, and McCormick spices.

Brown will work closely with recently-hired Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Quackenbush and Harvey veteran Chief Operating Officer Sue Baile to guide the agency’s expansion of services and talent. She’ll report directly to President/CEO Matt McDermott who acquired the agency in December 2021.

“With Jess joining us, we have in place the blue-chip executive team that gives us the right to compete with any independent agency in the nation,” says McDermott. “With her, we can move, think, and activate award-winning creative before most agencies have time to put down their ping pong paddles.”

Brown previously served as Creative Director and SVP at another Baltimore stalwart agency, TBC. There she led award-winning creative and branding efforts for KT Tape, CareFirst, Sylvan, and the newly launched Baltimore Banner, the region’s first significant news media competitor to The Baltimore Sun in decades.

Brown’s portfolio also includes national work for Dr. Brandt Skincare, Kleenex® Facial Cleansing, Louis Jadot, Mally Beauty, Marriott International, and Walmart.

McDermott shared his vision for the new agency with Brown over a cup of coffee in late 2021. “I'd barely put a dent in my latte before knowing that I just had to be part of this. It felt fresh. It felt inspiring and remarkably smart,” Brown says. “I'm incredibly proud to be here and eager to lead the creative charge that will inspire the agency’s next chapter."

