The Harvey Agency Lands Accounts with Two Baltimore Cultural Icons

Baltimore Center Stage The Walters Art Museum

The Walters Art Museum and Baltimore Center Stage sign on for key projects

Center Stage and the Walters are at the heart of Baltimore’s cultural community. It’s an honor to support their missions.” — Sarah Quackenbush, Harvey Chief Strategy Officer

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore consumer experience and creative agency Harvey announced today the signing of two high-profile arts institutions, the Walters Art Museum and Baltimore Center Stage. The agency

Harvey will handle branding, strategy, and advertising for Baltimore Center Stage’s 60th anniversary. Founded in 1963, the theater has provided generations of Baltimoreans access to critically acclaimed and groundbreaking performances while fostering connections across schools, communities, and other arts partners. Harveys’ duties will also include increasing subscriptions and individual ticket sales and supporting development and fundraising efforts for the theater.

The agency’s also been hired to boost sales for the Walters Art Museum’s expanding online and in-person storefront. The Walters Art Museum is among America’s most distinctive museums, exhibiting over 36,000 art objects spanning seven millennia. Harvey will lead digital and social marketing to bring awareness to the museum’s eclectic, high-end gifts, art, and educational offerings — and drive sales that fund new programs and exhibits.



“Center Stage and the Walters are at the heart of Baltimore’s cultural community,” said Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Quackenbush. “It’s an honor to support their missions by creating work that will help them stand out, inspire diverse audiences, and fund their efforts for decades to come.”

With the Walters and Center Stage signing, The Harvey Agency continues its expansion into new verticals, including culture, education, and complementary and alternative medicine.

About The Harvey Agency :

Harvey is a full-service consumer experience and creative agency based in Baltimore. Since 1986, the agency has worked with national and global brands to deliver powerful moments and nurture enduring relationships through every stage of the consumer journey. Clients include Phillips Seafood, the H&S Family of Bakeries, Flying Dog Brewery, Loyola University, and Glory Days Grill.