Roger Ximenez is Thrilled to Partner with Antas Apparel for East Lake Invitational Golf Tournament

Roger Ximenez is excited to continue the company’s ongoing partnership with Antas Apparel to supply Italian leather goods for an Atlanta Charity Event.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roger Ximenez, a leading manufacturer of leather products, is proud to continue its partnership with Antas Apparel to provide the finest Italian leather for the East Lake Invitational Golf tournament. The event will take place at the historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Each participant will receive one handmade in the USA Italian calfskin belt by Roger Ximenez. The belt will be custom fitted and delivered onsite at the event by Antas Apparel owner, Scot Ross. This annual AM-AM golf tournament, hosted by PGA tour professionals, Billy Andrade and Stewart Cink, is played at East Lake Golf Club. Each foursome is paired with either a PGA Tour professional or celebrity for 18 holes of exciting competition.

Proceeds from the event benefit the East Lake Foundation. The East Lake Invitational is a signature event of the East Lake Foundation, which supports programs that promote health, education, and economic development in metro Atlanta communities.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday May 22, 2022, at the East Lake Golf Club. For more information about the event, please visit the East Lake Foundation website.

Roger Ximenez and Antas Apparel have been working together for over 10 years to bring the finest Italian and French calfskin leathers to the golf industry for tournaments and charity events.

About the Company:

Roger Ximenez is the leading high-end leather designer in the United States. Their belts can be found in some of the finest men's boutique shops and exclusive golf clubs in the country. Using the highest quality materials in the world and decades of craftsmanship, they aim to provide our customers with the finest leather goods in the industry. Founded in 2009 by Roger Ximenez, a Master Leather Designer, the company produces high-quality custom-made leather belts. Roger Ximenez personally designs and manages every belt along the production process to ensure his life-long mission is realized. Roger studied in Offenbach, Germany where he began cultivating his expertise among the best leather craftsmen in the world. Since his arrival to Miami in 1980, he has continued to refine his methods, earning a reputation as one of today’s most respected leather artisans.