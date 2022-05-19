Prism Digital Wins Digital Marketing, Social Media & Web Development Mandate for Orangetheory Fitness Dubai

Orangetheory Fitness Center Orangetheory Fitness -Center-Dubai Fully Equipped Fitness Center Orangetheory Transformation Challenge Orangetheory Fitness Workout

Orange Theory Fitness, an international fitness brand operating in Dubai announced that Prism Digital has won a competitive bid for its marketing mandate.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Theory Fitness, an international fitness brand operating in Dubai announced that Prism Digital has won a competitive bid for its marketing mandate. Prism, a leading digital marketing agency in Dubai will be managing the entire suite of ATL, BTL, and Online advertising including website development, social media management, running paid advertising campaigns as well as handling photo and video production for the brand to produce amazing local content for the region

Founded in Florida in 2010, Orangetheory Fitness is one of the leading brands in the fitness industry today. With over 900 locations around the world, their 60-minute five-zone heart-rate-monitored interval training concept has helped tens of thousands of members lose weight, get toned, and meet their overall fitness goals in a short amount of time.

The fitness brand is competing with some of the giants in the fitness industry, and to position, the brand in a competitive market such as Dubai is a task that requires the skills of a digital marketing & advertising agency that understands the nuances of Brand Design and its application in creative advertising on digital and ATL formats. Decision-makers at Orangetheory Fitness Dubai understood the need to bring a full-service agency on board that can take their brand to another level by building awareness, employing brand positioning strategies, and eventually getting that market share. Prism Digital, one of the best advertising and media agencies in Dubai will be taking a holistic approach, employing omnichannel marketing strategies using social media, search engine optimization, and paid to advertise. Prism Digital will also be building a brand new website for Orange Theory Fitness. Prism Digital has also been charged with building a brand new website for Orange Theory Fitness. It will be a PWA mobile-first conversion-focused website that is built for Mobile and will be made on NODE JS and Laravel which is a cutting-edge Progressive Web Application perfect for mobile-centric traffic.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Salem Bin Dasmal, Owner of the Orangetheory Fitness Franchise in UAE, said: ‘‘Prism Digital has plenty of experience managing international and local fitness brands, and based on our previous experience working with them, we found that their creativity and knowledge of the local fitness industry were best suited for building the Orangetheory Fitness Brand in UAE. We are proud to be associated with the best digital marketing agency in UAE.’’

Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director of Prism Digital stated: ‘‘Prism has represented some of the biggest fitness brands and products over the last 15 years in the GCC. We are proud to bring our expertise in advertising and digital marketing to the fitness industry for a strong brand like Orangetheory Fitness. This partnership will help us build a stronger presence for OTF in the GCC and raise awareness about their exclusive style of fitness training.’’

About Orange Theory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness is an international fitness brand with over 1,300 studios throughout 50 states and 23 countries including two branches in Dubai. It has its own heart-rate-based HIIT total-body group workout that combines science, coaching, and technology to guarantee maximum results from the inside out. As of 2022, the fitness brand has over a million members worldwide.

About Prism Digital

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai that specializes in creating and managing creative campaigns and performance-based digital advertising campaigns that produce real results. The agency is creating ad campaigns for companies in the fitness industry including the leading fitness brands, gyms, slimming teas, fitness-related food & beverage brands, and nutritional supplement companies. Prism Digital is an acclaimed performance marketing and media buying agency in the region that provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to over 150 clients. providing SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies to boost their business. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism-me.com/