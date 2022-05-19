Submit Release
Route 3007 Bridge Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the bridge closure on Route 3007 (Fayette Street) over Interstate 70. The closure is required for crews to perform work to replace the bridge.

Northbound and southbound Route 3007 (Fayette Street) bridge will be closed beginning on Monday, May 23 and remain closed until mid-September, weather permitting. 

A marked detour will be in place:

  • Motorists traveling southbound on Route 3007 (Fayette Street) with a destination of eastbound I-70 will utilize westbound I-70 to Exit 41 (Belle-Vernon/Monessen), turn left onto Route 906, then turn left onto eastbound I-70.

  • Motorists traveling northbound on Route 3007 (Fayette Street) will utilize eastbound I-70 to Exit 44 (Arnold City), turn left onto Route 3011, turn left onto westbound I-70, then take Exit 42 (N Belle-Vernon).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

###

