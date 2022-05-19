Aviation Week Network’s Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe Will be Held in London, June 7-8
ELTF has a 20-year history within the European aviation and aerospace engines sector. The conference content has proven to be valuable intelligence for this community.
The European aerospace engine leasing and trading community will gather in London for Aviation Week Network’s Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe (ELTF), June 7-8, at the Park Plaza Victoria. The conference is part of Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines series with annual conferences and exhibitions in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas. The event is expected to draw 250+ registered attendees.
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance has a 20-year history in Europe of bringing together a focused group of lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, consultancies, and financiers to discuss the complexities of the engine leasing market. The event will bring together senior representatives from lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and financiers.
The agenda will feature speakers from AAR, Alitalia, Engine Lease Finance, GE Aviation, GA Telesis, Lufthansa Group, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, Royal Aero, Safran Aircraft engines, Shannon Engine Support, Willis Lease Finance Corporation, and many more. The full agenda can be found here.
“ELTF has a 20-year history within the European aviation and aerospace engines sector. The conference content has proven to be valuable intelligence for this community, as well as providing a forum for business leads and networking opportunities,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “After a two-year hiatus, we are so excited to bring this event back to London!”
