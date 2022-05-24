BostonSight Continues PROSE Provider Network Expansion with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Increasing Access to Life-Changing Treatment that Saves Sight in People with Severe Corneal Disease
With the addition of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, we can help more patients in central Ohio and beyond.”NEEDHAM, MA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving the quality of life for patients, announced today they welcomed The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as the newest PROSE® Provider Network site along with Drs. Chantelle Mundy, OD, and Stephanie Pisano, OD. With the addition of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, the BostonSight PROSE Provider Network now includes 19 sites in four countries.
PROSE by BostonSight is a medical treatment that saves sight in individuals with ocular surface disease. For many people, PROSE is often their only option to restore visual function and end suffering from critical and devastating eye issues resulting from complications of severe dry eye, keratoconus, ocular GVHD, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, corneal damage or injury, and other corneal diseases.
PROSE treatment teams include cornea specialist ophthalmologists and optometrists who have completed an intensive BostonSight PROSE Clinical Fellowship. During treatment, doctors customize prosthetic lens devices from gas-permeable polymers for each patient’s condition and unique eye shape. PROSE teams work in partnership with the patients’ other medical providers to ensure that treatment manages the underlying eye condition.
“At BostonSight we continue to expand our network of PROSE providers so that more patients can access this life-changing treatment,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “With the addition of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, we can help more patients in central Ohio and beyond. We are excited to welcome Dr. Mundy and Dr. Pisano, and the Wexner Medical Center team, to the PROSE Network.”
“As a practitioner in the PROSE Provider Network, I’m looking forward to offering this customizable device to improve our patients’ vision and quality of life,” said Dr. Mundy.
“This treatment adds to our ability to provide the highest level of treatment and care for our patients with ocular surface disease and advanced corneal conditions,” said Dr. Pisano.
A full list of PROSE Network Sites can be found on the BostonSight website at https://www.bostonsight.org/find-a-provider/
About Dr. Chantelle Mundy
Dr. Mundy is an optometrist and clinical associate professor at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences Advanced Specialty Lens Clinic. She is program director of the Contact Lens/Ocular Disease Optometric Residency program and clinical instructor for both optometry students and ophthalmology residents. She is a member of the Ohio Optometric Association (OOA), a fellow in the American Academy of Optometry (AAO), a fellow in the Scleral Lens Education Society (FSLS), and a member of the American Optometric Association (AOA). Dr. Mundy was recently honored as a Top Doc of 2022 by the National Keratoconus Foundation. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Optometry and completed an ocular disease-based residency at the Cincinnati Eye Institute. Her interests are specialty contact lenses including scleral lens fitting for advanced ocular surface and corneal disease.
About Dr. Stephanie Pisano
Dr. Pisano is an optometrist, clinical assistant professor, and the optometry division director at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Pisano is a member of the Ohio Optometric Association (OOA), the American Optometric Association (AOA), a fellow of the Scleral Lens Education Society (FSLS), and a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry (FAAO). She is also a clinical instructor for ophthalmology residents, optometry residents, and optometry students at Ohio State. Dr. Pisano is a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Optometry and completed a residency in contact lens and ocular disease following graduation. In 2014, Dr. Pisano was awarded the American Optometric Foundation Award of Excellence in Patient Care.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL® was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
Michele Hart
BostonSight
+1 617-669-4225
