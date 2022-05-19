Submit Release
County Inspectors Selected for Proposed Carbon Capture Pipeline Projects

The IUB is currently reviewing filings regarding designated county inspectors for two proposed carbon capture pipeline projects, Summit Carbon Solutions (Summit, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001) and Navigator Heartland Greenway (Navigator, Docket No. HLP-2021-0003). IUB rules at 199 Iowa Administrative Code 13.3(1)(i) - Exhibit I require individual counties to file the name and contact information of each county inspector designated by county boards of supervisors, pursuant to Iowa Code § 479B.20(2), as part of the land restoration plan.   

Summit Carbon Solutions:

  • Application for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit, including its land restoration plan, filed January 28, 2022.
  • The company is required to update the land restoration plan to include known county inspectors. Click here for a list of county inspectors identified to date in the docket.

Navigator Heartland Greenway:

  • Application for a hazardous liquid pipeline has not been filed. 
  • The company is required to update the land restoration plan to include known county inspectors. Click here for a list of county inspectors identified to date in the docket.

Note: County inspector filings are pursuant to IUB rules found at 199 Iowa Administrative Code 13.3(1)(i) - Exhibit I:

"If pipeline construction on agricultural land as defined in 199—subrule 9.1(3) is proposed, a land restoration plan shall be prepared and filed as provided for in rule 199—9.2(479,479B). The name and contact information of each county inspector designated by county boards of supervisors pursuant to Iowa Code section 479B.20(2) shall be included in the land restoration plan, when known."  

More information is available on the Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Permits page, including an instruction manual for county inspectors and an IUB presentation on the county's role in pipeline projects.

 

