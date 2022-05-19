Dessert Wars chooses Charlotte to host the next tour stop for the Largest Dessert Festival in America

Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, is where fans have the chance to sample desserts from over 50 dessert vendors all under one roof.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dessert Wars chooses Charlotte to host the next tour stop for the Largest Dessert Festival in AmericaDessert lovers sample unique and creative dessertsDessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces that Charlotte will be their next city to host the Sweetest Day Ever. The event will be held at the Park Expo Center on May 21 from 3pm – 7pm. The fun-filled event is a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge’s Champion and People’s Choice Awards.Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet local dessert vendors and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes and ice creams- directly from Charlotte’s most delicious dessert vendors. Each sweet lover in attendance can then vote for their favorite dessert to win the People’s Choice Award.Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge’s Champion.Dessert Wars Charlotte will feature some of the best desserts the Queen City has to offer. A few of the participants headlining the event will be Duck Donuts, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Life’s a Baatch and Dino’s Cookies.VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.“Charlotte has always been on our radar. They have such a wide variety of desserts in the city plus a good amount of up and coming dessert superstars. Dessert Wars gives dessert lovers the ability to explore and sample over 50 dessert vendors all under one roof and find their next sweet addiction,” said Brad Matthews, founder of Dessert Wars.Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, “We’re excited about the amazing line up of local dessert vendors that are joining us for our first year in Charlotte and we are eager to see who wins the awards”.To learn more, visit: www.dessert-wars.com About Dessert WarsFounded in 2015, Dessert Wars is the Largest Dessert Festival in America bringing over 50 local dessert vendors under one roof featuring unique and creative desserts. Dessert Wars travels to major cities across America.