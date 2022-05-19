Đà Nẵng hosts Vietbuild 2022

VIETNAM, May 19 -

Up to 200 domestic and overseas businesses are joining International Vietbuild Exhibition 2022 in Đà Nẵng. — Photo cafeland.vn

ĐÀ NẴNG — The International Vietbuild Exhibition 2022 is underway in the central city of Đà Nẵng with the participation of more than 200 domestic and overseas businesses.

The exhibition showcases a wide range of products in construction, building materials, exterior-interior decoration, solar energy machines, and smart home technologies in 1,000 booths.

In his speech at the exhibition's opening ceremony on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh praised the event's contribution to supporting the implementation of State guidelines and policies on construction and real estate, trade promotion, technology transfer, brand development and investment co-operation.

It would also help connect supply and demand, especially in the context of the country's economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinh said.

Meanwhile, organisers said the event would be a good chance for local enterprises to meet and exchange different experiences, seek greater investment opportunities, and introduce their latest products and technologies.

They added it would also help affirm the abilities of participating enterprises to provide all kinds of materials and services, thereby meeting the needs of construction and development within the Vietnamese market.

Seminars, trade exchanges between businesses, and the introduction of new products will also be held on the sidelines of the event which runs until Saturday.

The previous edition lured the participation of nearly 190 firms with 800 booths. — VNS