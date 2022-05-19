LANE CLOSURE - I 89 NB AT MM71 BOLTON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 North Bound at MM71 is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle incident.

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the incident are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP Williston

802-878-7111