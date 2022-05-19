ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 NB AT MM71, BOLTON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 North Bound at MM71 is currently closed due to a motor vehicle incident.
Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP Williston
802-878-7111