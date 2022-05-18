Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1649

PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1649

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1235

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STREET, GORDNER, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL

AND MARTIN, MAY 18, 2022

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 18, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in comprehensive health care for

uninsured children, further providing for contracts and

coverage packages.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2304-A(b)(2) and (c) of the act of May

17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law

of 1921, are amended to read:

Section 2304-A. Contracts and coverage packages.

* * *

(b) Solicitation of contracts.--The department must solicit

bids and award contracts through a competitive procurement

process in accordance with the following:

