Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1649
PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1649
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1235
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STREET, GORDNER, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL
AND MARTIN, MAY 18, 2022
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 18, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in comprehensive health care for
uninsured children, further providing for contracts and
coverage packages.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2304-A(b)(2) and (c) of the act of May
17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law
of 1921, are amended to read:
Section 2304-A. Contracts and coverage packages.
* * *
(b) Solicitation of contracts.--The department must solicit
bids and award contracts through a competitive procurement
process in accordance with the following:
