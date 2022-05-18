Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1650

PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - is found to be false, grant money received by the applicant

shall be returned to the department within 30 days of

notification of the finding.

(d) Application procedure.--An applicant who desires to

receive a [very small meat processor Federal inspection]

reimbursement grant under this section shall submit a grant

application on a form provided by the department. The

application shall contain the following information

demonstrating and attesting to:

(1) The applicant's name, the organization name, a

business address and a telephone number.

(2) A list of corporate officers.

(3) The applicant's eligibility[, setting forth

information evidencing and attesting that the applicant meets

the definition of a "very small meat processor."] under

subsection (c.1).

(4) A detailed plan [outlining], including the process

being undertaken to [apply for and obtain Federal

certification as a meat processor.

(5) The estimated] meet the requirements necessary to

obtain a grant of inspection from the USDA Food Safety and

Inspection Service as a very small meat and poultry

processing operation. The plan shall outline the overall

project and materials being requested, including a line item

proposed budget, individual tasks required to complete the

project, a detailed timeline for completion of project tasks

and, if applicable, detailed descriptions of equipment or

supplies required to complete the project, training,

consulting, technical support and other services utilized.

(5) A detailed list of costs, including training and

20220SB1236PN1650 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30