Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1650
PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - is found to be false, grant money received by the applicant
shall be returned to the department within 30 days of
notification of the finding.
(d) Application procedure.--An applicant who desires to
receive a [very small meat processor Federal inspection]
reimbursement grant under this section shall submit a grant
application on a form provided by the department. The
application shall contain the following information
demonstrating and attesting to:
(1) The applicant's name, the organization name, a
business address and a telephone number.
(2) A list of corporate officers.
(3) The applicant's eligibility[, setting forth
information evidencing and attesting that the applicant meets
the definition of a "very small meat processor."] under
subsection (c.1).
(4) A detailed plan [outlining], including the process
being undertaken to [apply for and obtain Federal
certification as a meat processor.
(5) The estimated] meet the requirements necessary to
obtain a grant of inspection from the USDA Food Safety and
Inspection Service as a very small meat and poultry
processing operation. The plan shall outline the overall
project and materials being requested, including a line item
proposed budget, individual tasks required to complete the
project, a detailed timeline for completion of project tasks
and, if applicable, detailed descriptions of equipment or
supplies required to complete the project, training,
consulting, technical support and other services utilized.
(5) A detailed list of costs, including training and
20220SB1236PN1650 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30