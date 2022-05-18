Senate Resolution 296 Printer's Number 1651
PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1651
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
296
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH, SCAVELLO, FONTANA, COSTA,
BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD AND STEFANO, MAY 18, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 18, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of May 2022 as "Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, also known as EDS, is a
group of genetic disorders affecting connective tissue in the
body, characterized by looseness, instability and dislocations
of the joints and fragile, and often hyper-elastic, skin that
bruises, scars and tears easily; and
WHEREAS, In extreme cases, EDS can cause unpredictable
arterial and organ rupture that can lead to acute pain,
excessive internal bleeding, shock, stroke and premature death;
and
WHEREAS, In 1936, EDS was named after the medical research
and contributions of Edvard Ehlers in 1901 and Henri-Alexandre
Danlos in 1908; and
WHEREAS, It is estimated that EDS is prevalent in 1 in 3,500
to 1 in 5,000 individuals, with fewer than 200,000 cases
diagnosed in the United States each year; and
WHEREAS, There is no routine screening or cure for EDS, and
