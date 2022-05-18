Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,171 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 296 Printer's Number 1651

PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1651

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

296

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH, SCAVELLO, FONTANA, COSTA,

BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD AND STEFANO, MAY 18, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 18, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of May 2022 as "Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, also known as EDS, is a

group of genetic disorders affecting connective tissue in the

body, characterized by looseness, instability and dislocations

of the joints and fragile, and often hyper-elastic, skin that

bruises, scars and tears easily; and

WHEREAS, In extreme cases, EDS can cause unpredictable

arterial and organ rupture that can lead to acute pain,

excessive internal bleeding, shock, stroke and premature death;

and

WHEREAS, In 1936, EDS was named after the medical research

and contributions of Edvard Ehlers in 1901 and Henri-Alexandre

Danlos in 1908; and

WHEREAS, It is estimated that EDS is prevalent in 1 in 3,500

to 1 in 5,000 individuals, with fewer than 200,000 cases

diagnosed in the United States each year; and

WHEREAS, There is no routine screening or cure for EDS, and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Resolution 296 Printer's Number 1651

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.