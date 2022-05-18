Senate Resolution 296 Printer's Number 1651

PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1651

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

296

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH, SCAVELLO, FONTANA, COSTA,

BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD AND STEFANO, MAY 18, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 18, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of May 2022 as "Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, also known as EDS, is a

group of genetic disorders affecting connective tissue in the

body, characterized by looseness, instability and dislocations

of the joints and fragile, and often hyper-elastic, skin that

bruises, scars and tears easily; and

WHEREAS, In extreme cases, EDS can cause unpredictable

arterial and organ rupture that can lead to acute pain,

excessive internal bleeding, shock, stroke and premature death;

and

WHEREAS, In 1936, EDS was named after the medical research

and contributions of Edvard Ehlers in 1901 and Henri-Alexandre

Danlos in 1908; and

WHEREAS, It is estimated that EDS is prevalent in 1 in 3,500

to 1 in 5,000 individuals, with fewer than 200,000 cases

diagnosed in the United States each year; and

WHEREAS, There is no routine screening or cure for EDS, and

