Senate Resolution 294 Printer's Number 1653

PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - to 2 million brain cells each minute until it is removed; and
WHEREAS, Revolutionary advancements in medical innovation
have made it possible to save more lives and prevent long-term
disability among patients afflicted with a stroke such as ELVO,
provided that they are triaged and transported to the most
appropriate medical facilities for lifesaving care; and
WHEREAS, Level 1 stroke centers located throughout
Pennsylvania are staffed with highly trained neurointerventional
care teams who perform a minimally invasive procedure called
mechanical thrombectomy, through which the clot responsible for
the stroke is quickly located and removed restoring blood flow
to the brain; and
WHEREAS, During "Stroke Awareness Month," and year round, the
Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's "Get Ahead of Stroke®"
initiative encourages collaboration among first responders,
providers, patient advocates and other interested stakeholders
in developing and adopting a triage and transport system for
critical stroke patients to ensure that they are transported
directly to Level 1 stroke centers, which are best equipped to
provide lifesaving care; and
WHEREAS, The Department of Health's Bureau of Emergency
Medical Services is to be commended for taking the initial steps
necessary to improve the Commonwealth's triage and transport of
stroke patients through recent updates to the Pennsylvania Basic
Life Support (BLS) protocol; and
WHEREAS, It is fitting and proper that Pennsylvanians
recognize "Stroke Awareness Month" and acknowledge the
commendable work of organizations such as the Society of
NeuroInterventional Surgery which are dedicated to improving
systems of care for stroke patients to help save lives and
