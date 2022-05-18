Senate Resolution 294 Printer's Number 1653

PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - to 2 million brain cells each minute until it is removed; and

WHEREAS, Revolutionary advancements in medical innovation

have made it possible to save more lives and prevent long-term

disability among patients afflicted with a stroke such as ELVO,

provided that they are triaged and transported to the most

appropriate medical facilities for lifesaving care; and

WHEREAS, Level 1 stroke centers located throughout

Pennsylvania are staffed with highly trained neurointerventional

care teams who perform a minimally invasive procedure called

mechanical thrombectomy, through which the clot responsible for

the stroke is quickly located and removed restoring blood flow

to the brain; and

WHEREAS, During "Stroke Awareness Month," and year round, the

Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's "Get Ahead of Stroke®"

initiative encourages collaboration among first responders,

providers, patient advocates and other interested stakeholders

in developing and adopting a triage and transport system for

critical stroke patients to ensure that they are transported

directly to Level 1 stroke centers, which are best equipped to

provide lifesaving care; and

WHEREAS, The Department of Health's Bureau of Emergency

Medical Services is to be commended for taking the initial steps

necessary to improve the Commonwealth's triage and transport of

stroke patients through recent updates to the Pennsylvania Basic

Life Support (BLS) protocol; and

WHEREAS, It is fitting and proper that Pennsylvanians

recognize "Stroke Awareness Month" and acknowledge the

commendable work of organizations such as the Society of

NeuroInterventional Surgery which are dedicated to improving

systems of care for stroke patients to help save lives and

