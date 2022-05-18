Senate Bill 1233 Printer's Number 1652

PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - a restitution fund for the deposit of all contributions to

the restitution fund which are received or collected. The

president judge of the court of common pleas shall promulgate

written guidelines for the administration of the fund.

Disbursements from the fund shall be made, subject to the

written guidelines and the limitations of this chapter, at

the discretion of the president judge and used to reimburse

crime victims for financial losses resulting from delinquent

acts. For an order made under this subsection, the court

shall retain jurisdiction until there has been full

compliance with the order or until the delinquent child

attains 21 years of age. Any restitution order which remains

unpaid at the time the child attains 21 years of age shall

continue to be collectible under section 9728 (relating to

collection of restitution, reparation, fees, costs, fines and

penalties).

(6) An order of the terms of probation may include [an]

appropriate [fine considering the nature of the act committed

or] restitution not in excess of actual damages caused by the

child which shall be paid from the earnings of the child

received through participation in a constructive program of

service or education acceptable to the victim and the court

whereby, during the course of such service, the child shall

be paid not less than the minimum wage of this Commonwealth.

In ordering such service, the court shall take into

consideration the age, physical and mental capacity of the

child and the service shall be designed to impress upon the

child a sense of responsibility for the injuries caused to

the person or property of another. The order of the court

shall be limited in duration consistent with the limitations

20220SB1233PN1652 - 7 -

