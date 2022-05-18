Senate Bill 1233 Printer's Number 1652
PENNSYLVANIA, May 18 - a restitution fund for the deposit of all contributions to
the restitution fund which are received or collected. The
president judge of the court of common pleas shall promulgate
written guidelines for the administration of the fund.
Disbursements from the fund shall be made, subject to the
written guidelines and the limitations of this chapter, at
the discretion of the president judge and used to reimburse
crime victims for financial losses resulting from delinquent
acts. For an order made under this subsection, the court
shall retain jurisdiction until there has been full
compliance with the order or until the delinquent child
attains 21 years of age. Any restitution order which remains
unpaid at the time the child attains 21 years of age shall
continue to be collectible under section 9728 (relating to
collection of restitution, reparation, fees, costs, fines and
penalties).
(6) An order of the terms of probation may include [an]
appropriate [fine considering the nature of the act committed
or] restitution not in excess of actual damages caused by the
child which shall be paid from the earnings of the child
received through participation in a constructive program of
service or education acceptable to the victim and the court
whereby, during the course of such service, the child shall
be paid not less than the minimum wage of this Commonwealth.
In ordering such service, the court shall take into
consideration the age, physical and mental capacity of the
child and the service shall be designed to impress upon the
child a sense of responsibility for the injuries caused to
the person or property of another. The order of the court
shall be limited in duration consistent with the limitations
20220SB1233PN1652 - 7 -
