Kalkine Media presents Invest Nest Webinar titled COMMODITY SUPER RUN | Rapid Fire with 4 ASX Players on May 26, 2022
Kalkine Media’s upcoming Invest Nest Webinar will be with Jindalee Resources, Platina Resources, Alchemy Resources and C29 Metals Limited.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 outbreaks and the energy crisis in the Northern Hemisphere continue to bog the global economic recovery. To make it worse, the war between Russia and Ukraine has sent oil and food prices soaring, thus putting more strain on economies around the world.
Experts believe that the higher gas prices will further accelerate the shift towards EV. The demand outlook for several critical minerals including lithium, copper, nickel and cobalt, or ‘battery pack’ as they are popularly called is expected to remain robust.
Here’s your opportunity to know more from the resource sector business leaders as they deep dive and help you understand the industry scenario much better.
Kalkine Media’s upcoming Invest Nest Webinar will get you insights from ASX Listed resource players and valued clients of Kalkine Media – Jindalee Resources, Platina Resources, Alchemy Resources and C29 Metals Limited on May 26th at 12:30 PM AEST.
Hear from Executive Director of Jindalee Resources – Lindsay Dudfield, CEO & MD of Platina Resources – Corey Nolan, CEO of Alchemy Resources – James Wilson and CEO & MD of C29 Metals Limited – Mark Major.
Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) - Jindalee Resources Limited is an Australia-headquartered exploration company with direct and indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite through projects generated by the Company’s technical team. The Company recently announced its repositioning as a pure-play US lithium developer, which will focus on the McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon. Jindalee has also proposed to separate its Australian assets into a stand-alone vehicle, NewCo, in which its portfolio will include extensive landholding in the Widgiemooltha district and the Lake Percy Project.
Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) - Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) holds a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. The gold-focused exploration company is developing the wholly owned Xanadu and Challa gold projects in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. Moreover, the company owns one of the world’s largest and highest-grade scandium deposits located in New South Wales.
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) - Alchemy Resources is committed to building a portfolio of high-quality mineral resources via innovative exploration and strategic acquisitions. The Australia-focused exploration company holds advanced gold, battery metals and base metals projects in Western Australia and New South Wales. At Karouni, the Company is carrying out aggressive drilling campaign to unlock its gold potential. Recently, the company identified significant lithium potential at the Karouni Project.
C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) - C29 Metals is a copper-focused ASX-listed mineral explorer having significant exposure to copper projects in prominent mining jurisdictions. C29 currently operates Sampsons Tank and Reedy Creek in NSW; Torrens Project in South Australia; and Stadlers Project in Western Australia. Currently Sampsons Creek and Reedy Creek Projects are the most advanced projects of the company. C29 is moving aggressively to develop its assets to make the best of the robust copper demand.
About Kalkine Media
Kalkine Media is an independent global media house and investor relations group based out of Sydney, Australia, with its wings spread across, New Zealand, Canada, UK and the US. It aims to keep its readers abreast of the latest and trending news on the equity and commodity markets, the unravelling economy and other business developments.
