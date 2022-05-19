Piktochart Launches 200+ New Visual Assets
The all-in-one communication platform Piktochart released over 200 new editable graphics to support users in visualizing data.PENANG, MALAYSIA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart continues its series of releases with new editable templates and text frames, on a mission to make informational design available to everyone. The 185 new text frames include process and flow charts, quadrant and Venn diagrams, and mind maps, while 45 new design templates focus on business, human resources, and events.
The release comes one month after integrating its video editor into the core platform, which influenced the rebranding of the tools into Piktochart Visual and Piktochart Video.
The company releases new templates, icons, and graphic elements every month with the goal of offering users high flexibility in creating visuals. When customizing a template, the font, color, text, and sections can be changed or removed, while the other elements are part of a free gallery in the editor and can be used with drag-and-drop.
Piktochart Visual focuses on making it easy for non-designers—business, education, HR, marketing, and sales professionals—to turn information and data into beautiful visuals. The platform can be tried for free by signing up on the Piktochart website.
