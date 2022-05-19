Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,142 in the last 365 days.

Piktochart Launches 200+ New Visual Assets

Piktochart logo

Piktochart logo

informational design tool, create visuals online, Piktochart

Piktochart enables users to turn information and data into beautiful visuals.

text frames, visual assets, Piktochart

New text frames in Piktochart

The all-in-one communication platform Piktochart released over 200 new editable graphics to support users in visualizing data.

PENANG, MALAYSIA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart continues its series of releases with new editable templates and text frames, on a mission to make informational design available to everyone. The 185 new text frames include process and flow charts, quadrant and Venn diagrams, and mind maps, while 45 new design templates focus on business, human resources, and events.

The release comes one month after integrating its video editor into the core platform, which influenced the rebranding of the tools into Piktochart Visual and Piktochart Video.

The company releases new templates, icons, and graphic elements every month with the goal of offering users high flexibility in creating visuals. When customizing a template, the font, color, text, and sections can be changed or removed, while the other elements are part of a free gallery in the editor and can be used with drag-and-drop.

Piktochart Visual focuses on making it easy for non-designers—business, education, HR, marketing, and sales professionals—to turn information and data into beautiful visuals. The platform can be tried for free by signing up on the Piktochart website.

Andreea Zaharia
Piktochart
press@piktochart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Piktochart Launches 200+ New Visual Assets

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.