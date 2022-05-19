MINTLAYER TO TRAVEL AROUND THE WORLD TO JOIN SOME OF THE BIGGEST EVENTS IN THE BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTO SPACES
The Mintlayer team will be at Bitcoin Pizza Day in Rimini, as well as the Cannes Film Festival, before closing up their tour at Coinagenda in Montecarlo.
Our event in Cannes with the DEFIINE Group marks the start of what will surely be a very fruitful collaboration between Mintlayer and my old friend Charlie Shrem.”SAN MARINO, SAN MARINO REPUBLIC, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that the Mintlayer team will be attending some of the biggest and most interesting events in the Bitcoin and blockchain space very soon.
— Andreas Kohl, Mintlayer CBDO
The Mintlayer team will be at Bitcoin Pizza Day in Rimini, as well as the Cannes Film Festival, before closing up their tour at Coinagenda in Montecarlo.
The first stop will be in Rimini on 21 May 2022 to join the celebration of a historic anniversary.
May 22nd 2010 marks the 12-year anniversary when Lazslo Hanyecz used virtual currency to purchase 2 pizzas at Papa Johns. He used 10,000 Bitcoins, worth 43 dollars at the time. Today, those Bitcoins would be worth 300,000,000 euros.
The next stop will be the 75th international Cannes Film Festival, going on from the 17th to 28th May; where Mintlayer will be sponsoring a VIP reception, hosted by invitation only on Sunday 22nd May at the Croisette.
The event will be hosted by DEFIINE, a company created by industry veterans in the Film and Crypto spaces, including: Charlie Shrem, Tom Malloy, and Shyam S. Sengupta. DEFIINE finances solution for films, leveraging assets and IP against crypto liquidity pools.
The event is set to merge both worlds; that of major crypto players as well as the leaders of the film industry.
Enrico Rubboli, CEO of RBB LAB (the company behind Mintlayer), and Andreas Kohl, CBDO, will be there as speakers with many other experts to discuss bringing DeFi to the film industry.
Finally, Mintalyer will land in Montecarlo, Monaco on 23rd May, for Coinagenda Europe 2022, the event that connects investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency spaces.
The event is organized by Michael Terpin, serial entrepreneur and investor, recognized as a "top 5 advisor" and one of the "top 100 people in blockchain". The event will have 500 attendees and 70 speakers among the most brilliant minds in the blockchain space.
Andreas Kohl, Mintlayer CBDO said:
“Our event in Cannes with the DEFIINE Group marks the start of what will surely be a very fruitful collaboration between Mintlayer and my old friend Charlie Shrem, who together with Michael Terpin, who is hosting CoinAgenda in Monaco straight after, are just the two latest legends of the blockchain industry to join Mintlayer in an advisory capacity.
Together, we are working together to bring the more cutting edge innovations of decentralized finance to Bitcoin, by building the most interoperable Bitcoin sidechain to date, Mintlayer.
In particular, I'm looking forward to talking alongside Charlie at CoinAgenda about the potential that DeFi on Bitcoin has to disrupt the film industry, by creating new ways to finance films through the sale of certain distribution rights, represented by tokens that are directly exchangeable for BTC without requiring pegs or wraps”
To know more about the events and how to join the team whilst they’re there, follow Mintlayer on socials:
launch.mintlayer.org/signup-social.
Andreas Kohl and Enrico Rubboli are both available for interviews in person or remotely.
Note to editors:
Charlie Shrem is one of the Bitcoin pioneers, being one of the original founding members of the
Bitcoin Foundation.
—————
Mintlayer is a blockchain built on top of Bitcoin’s network. The technical development is coordinated by RBB Srl, a company based in San Marino. The development effort has been funded by several VCs, among which Alphabit Digital Fund, Moonrock Capital and many others (see the complete list here).Mintlayer improves direct token interoperability, enabling new ways to trade value and creating a system where new business models flourish and participate in genuinely trustless finance.The protocol leverages technologically advanced scalability to enforce network security, increase node inclusivity, and ensure long-term sustainability.https://www.mintlayer.org/
Media Contacts:
Publicist Polyhedra Crypto PR press@mintlayer.org sara.noggler@polyhedrahouse.com
Sara Noggler
POLYHEDRA SRL
email us here