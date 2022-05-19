Williston Barracks/Violation of Conditions
CASE#: 22A1002797
TROOPER: Tpr. Nicole Twamley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 @ 1622 Hours
LOCATION: Bolton, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Forrest Thomas
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/06/2022 at approximately 2117 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston barracks received a complaint that a Forrest Thomas contacted a juvenile via text that he was on conditions not to. Further investigation confirmed that Thomas texted the juvenile, violating active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting any and all contact with the juvenile. These conditions were set by a judge in reference to a case from 2021 involving a charge of Lude & Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Thomas was subsequently arrested via issuing a citation to his attorney and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/27/2022 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Lamoille County District Court Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available