Williston Barracks/Violation of Conditions

CASE#: 22A1002797

TROOPER:  Tpr. Nicole Twamley                            

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022  @ 1622 Hours

LOCATION: Bolton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Forrest Thomas                                                                    

AGE:  43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/06/2022 at approximately 2117 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston barracks received a complaint that a Forrest Thomas contacted a juvenile via text that he was on conditions not to. Further investigation confirmed that Thomas texted the juvenile, violating active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting any and all contact with the juvenile. These conditions were set by a judge in reference to a case from 2021 involving a charge of Lude & Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Thomas was subsequently arrested via issuing a citation to his attorney and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE:    07/27/2022  @ 1230 Hours       

COURT: Lamoille County District Court Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION:    N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

