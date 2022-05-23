Music 4 Humans expand their Free Music Lessons on Social Media with PianoWorldwide
Online music lessons platform Music 4 Humans set forth a new alliance with Content Creators, Musician Community, and Social Media influencers PianoWorldWide
Together, we create original music content and Free short lessons for many instruments. It's just the start of a fantastic collaborative relationship, and this is what music is all about.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eager to provide quality online music lessons for keen learners, Music 4 Humans has continued its quest by collaborating with PianoWorldWide, an Instagram music community that promotes music and musicians worldwide. Together, they create original music content and offer free online lessons for piano, guitar, violin, and other musical instruments on social media.
The partnership is the latest in a long line of collaborations formed by the company this year. One of these recent collaborations is with musician and producer Alexa Rae for free drum lessons on social media. With Piano Worldwide, Music 4 Humans is creating various music lessons to enable learners to gain helpful knowledge about different instruments and music in general. This original content will include information on playing techniques, accessories, and challenging assignments to test learners from time to time.
Matej Jovanic founded PianoWorldWide Inc in 2019 to promote quality music. PianoWorldWide is now a leading piano and music community with over 400,000 followers worldwide. The CEO, Matej, began his piano studies at the age of eight, the same period at which he gave his first public performance. Since then, he has performed in over 50 concerts in countries like Serbia, France, Slovenia, Italy, and Austria. In 2019, Matej had solo concert tours in five cities across Europe as part of the "PianoWorldWide Europe tour 2019." (Bari, Verona, Vienna, Radovljica, Pancevo). A total of 10,000 people watched the tour live on the Piano Worldwide Instagram account.
Louis Racicot, the founder of Music 4 humans, expresses his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "When Matej and I first met, I knew we were meant to work together. His goal of empowering the social media communities with quality music and my passion for making music education available worldwide matched perfectly. Together, we create original music content and Free short lessons for many instruments. It's just the start of a fantastic collaborative relationship, and this is what Music 4 Humans is all about".
The team at Music 4 Humans has received praise for their dedication to providing world-class music education around the globe. Aspiring musicians who have yet to sign in to their private classes can still access their free learning materials on demand. They intend to use their service to contribute to humanity by apprising the world of the importance of music education. Apart from aspiring musicians, Music 4 Humans welcomes just about anyone who wants to learn more about music, even to browse around.
For further information, visit https://music4humans.com and follow @music4human and @pianoworldwide on Instagram.
