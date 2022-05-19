MAP Esports Network, CEO Focuses on Diversity, Inclusion & Understanding Cultural Differences in Gaming & the Metaverse
College Sports, Esports, Gaming and Metaverse provide great opportunities for positive social impact.
We must act on aiding and supporting, diverse at-risk kids in esports, gaming, robotics activities and competitions to prepare them for careers & have a positive impact on society.”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob R. Miles III, CEO and Founder of MAP Esports Network will speak at the Morgan Stanley Global Sports and Entertainment Group and Esports Trade Association’s Esports Business Symposium, May 19, 2022. Register at Register here: https://lnkd.in/gmX8X6K3 He will bring his vast experience, leading in esports, videogames, toys, multicultural media and entertainment industries to the Esports Business Symposium's, Diversity in Esports Panel. An informative session where he will discuss best practices and opportunities for brands seeking cost effective ways to strengthen their support of diversity, support for at-risk youth and having a positive social impact through esports, gaming, robotics and the metaverse.
— Jacob R. Miles III, CEO, MAP Esports Network
Many companies have spoken publicly about social issues such as bias in esports, artificial intelligence, female leadership in tech, and racial and gender diversity. “Today and in the future, we must recognize that economic status has an impact on new tech, playing, learning, and earning opportunities. We must act on this recognition via support for diverse at-risk kids to participate in esports, gaming, robotics activities and competitions and thus preparing them for today and tomorrow’s careers and having a positive impact on society.” Says Jacob Miles, CEO of MAP Esports Network
The positive outlook for the tech job industry’s future growth is real! According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, tech jobs are expected to grow faster than the average of all occupations. Esports, gaming, robotics, coding, programs and competitions can play a major role in preparing diverse kids for tech, low tech and no-tech jobs.
Jacob R. Miles III, the founder of MAP Esports Network and Co-Founder of Cultural Cohesion Code, a consultancy, that helps college students and junior employees crack the code around diversity and social standards in a sports team context. CCCode programs promote principles of global citizenship with a contemporary approach for addressing misplaced understandings about cross-cultural challenges. Jacob's history includes being part of the team that launched SEGA videogame systems in America and pioneered licensing of TV and Film properties for toys and games in the 1970’s. He is also Past President of NAMIC, (National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications) for the Dallas-Ft Worth region.
He is a veteran in leading and impacting diversity and inclusion in his career while working on some of the leading Gaming, TV, Film and Toy properties in the world. His career spanning three decades includes stints at Kenner Products, General Mills Toy and Entertainment Group, TONKA Toys, SEGA, and Hasbro. He has worked on Star Wars, Starting Lineup, SuperPowers, figures, SEGA Game Systems, among many others, He has worked with LucasFilm, Tuskegee Airmen, Bandai, Motown, Warner Bros, DIC Entertainment, NFL, NBA, MLB, Hallmark, American Greetings, HBO, BET among others.
About Esports Business Symposium
Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) and The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) launch of their inaugural Esports Business Symposium. The virtual experience will feature a series of programs and conversations spanning myriad themes at the forefront of gaming and esports. It will begin on Thursday, May 19, 2022, kicking off promptly at 11 a.m. ET.
About MAP Esports Network Inc.
MAP Esports Network, Inc. www.mapesports.net is a media, entertainment and metaverse focused content development and distribution company with community touchpoints that reach mainstream and grassroot audiences. Physical and digital touchpoints include publications, events, podcasts, video, esports league, teams, blockchain games, collectables, mentor-based, municipal, and retail gaming centers that support disadvantaged children via STEM and STEAM initiatives, esports, videogame, robotics, and coding competitions. MAP Esports Network is the founder and creator of Project Family - Bridging the Digital Divide through esports, gaming and robotics, events.
