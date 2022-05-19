Las Vegas Artist Jerry Misko Creating Art Series Celebrating SCCG Management's 30 Years of History

Jerry Misko Announcement Image Image of Jerry Misko in Studio with Art Supplies SCCG Management Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, announced another milestone in the firm’s celebration of 2022 as its 30th anniversary of leadership and innovation for the casino industry. SCCG Management has commissioned legendary Las Vegas Artist, Jerry Misko, to produce a series of fifteen creations across a variety of media, covering 30 years of SCCG Management history.

Misko said of the event, “I am excited and honored to be invited by Stephen and SCCG to celebrate 30 years of amazing business. The challenge and privilege of distilling the efforts of SCCG's many projects and endeavors will produce a great body of work for the new HQ. I look forward to diving into the history and accomplishments of my friend and his dynamic company.”

This commission views this history through the lens of Misko’s Vintage Vegas “Neon” style. It will build on themes correlated from SCCG’s 30 year history innovating in the gaming industry in Las Vegas and worldwide. It will include a permanent video installation and NFTs and all be housed within SCCG’s newly expanded Las Vegas Strip located HQ housing SCCG Advisory representing over eighty-five B2B and B2C best-in-class sports betting, gaming, media and iGaming brands from around the globe, the SCCG Venture Fund, the iGaming Law Group and start ups incubated here from around the world.

ABOUT JERRY MISKO

Jerry Misko is a Las Vegas born artist. He attended the University of Southern California.

Misko’s portfolio includes paintings and murals commissioned by Amazon, The City of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, MTV, Life is Beautiful Music Festival, the El Cortez Hotel & Casino and many other high profile clients.

His work is featured in the corporate collections of Saks Fifth Avenue, Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, Cirque du Soleil, The Molasky Group of Companies, Maccioni Restaurant Group and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Misko’s work can also be found in many private art collections across the globe.

Misko has been recognized repeatedly by local press earning the honor of “Best Local Artist” by both Las Vegas CityLife and Las Vegas Weekly magazine.

Jerry is dedicated to his community and has donated countless works to philanthropic causes in Southern Nevada including the Nevada Cancer Institute, Neon Museum, Discovery Children’s Museum, Shade Tree, Bishop Gorman College Preparatory High School, American Heart Association, First Friday, St. Jude’s Children Hospital and many others.

Misko currently lives and works in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.

https://www.jerrymisko.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

