Courtemanche & Associates Teams Up With BRAND Services to Present New Regulatory Standards

Stay up to date with hot topics in the healthcare industry and help your company stay in compliance with the help of Courtemanche & Associates.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Courtemanche & Associates team of consultants has assisted organizations with healthcare accreditation and regulatory compliance for decades. To further assist clients with staying apprised of new and updated standards that are being implemented, their team of experts has been busy providing education and training sessions on hot topics in the field.

C&A’s Patricia Cook, Senior Consultant and Head of Consulting, recently partnered with Joe Glaski of BRAND Services to provide Accreditation & Regulatory Update information. Joe also presented to another group specifically on Emergency Management changes. They have worked together to help organizations stay updated on what they need to know to stay compliant despite changing regulations.

Several new and revised regulatory changes will be taking effect and Senior Consultants, Chris Pratt and Patricia Cook will provide updates on the status of these proposed regulations. They will also discuss modifications that are coming to the survey process and new changes in health care that may affect future healthcare regulators.

The C&A team typically provides organizations with comprehensive TJC/CMS update information. Denise Smith, a Senior Consultant, recently presented “Getting Ready for Your Joint Commission / CMS Survey'' to a longtime client. In this presentation, she discussed hot topics and what organizations can do to have a successful survey. This program reviewed the TJC/CMS processes for the survey, as well as the top 10 hospital, clinical, and EM/EC /LS findings for 2021.

In addition to the many regulatory updates that have or will be implemented, another hot topic in the industry and a high-demand education for organizations is workplace violence in the healthcare setting. Courtemanche & Associates has begun presenting to several different healthcare professional groups on this topic. They have worked to outline critical attributes of workplace violence and provide strategies to assist organizations with establishing a successful regulatory program tailored to the healthcare industry.



About the Company:

Courtemanche & Associates was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy Began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her Mission lives on through Courtemanche & Associates. They Specialize in Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting Services. C&A works tirelessly to aid healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care. Request a proposal today, and let Courtemanche & Associates leverage their more than 20 years of combined regulatory expertise and wisdom to your organization’s advantage!