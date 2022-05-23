Syntrio Releases New eLearning Offerings for Healthcare and HIPAA
Tom O'Keefe, CEO, Syntrio
Modern elearning courses address culture and compliance needs across healthcare industries
Healthcare organizations choose our elearning solutions and communication tools because they uniquely address their culture and compliance needs.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the release of new elearning options for the healthcare industry and organizations working with healthcare-related data.
This announcement includes new microlearning and foundational learning courses that meet requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Syntrio’s elearning courses support the needs to modernize the flow of healthcare information and protect personally identifiable information maintained by healthcare and related industries. The modules are fun and engaging for employees and include interactive, real-life scenarios, a modern interface and a system to foster learner engagement.
Syntrio’s healthcare elearning library supports the privacy and confidentiality of protected health information, combats waste, fraud, and abuse in healthcare delivery, and streamlines the administration of healthcare. New microlearning and foundational learning course titles include HIPAA Basics and HIPAA Basics for Patient Care.
“Healthcare organizations choose our elearning solutions and communication tools because they uniquely address their culture and compliance needs,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “And our new employee experience platform, Syntrio Engage, blends elearning and employee feedback to drive civil, respectful and high-performing workplaces.”
The elearning and communications library also includes workplace harassment prevention courses that meet mandatory training requirements, official recommendations from state and local governments, and companies’ training needs and goals.
“When I looked at Syntrio’s offerings, I was very impressed,” said Patricia Leonard Hartwell, Director of Corporate HR, B. Braun Medical. “During my evaluation, I also engaged some colleagues throughout our region to look at the Syntrio curriculum. My colleagues were equally impressed, so the decision
was made to move forward with Syntrio.”
Healthcare employment law modules incorporate guidance from agencies charged with enforcing equal employment opportunity laws such as the EEOC, and other federal and state regulations. Syntrio’s EEO curriculum also includes courses for a broad range of topics from discrimination and retaliation to diversity, equity and inclusion, and workplace civility and respect. The courses are designed to empower employees and managers to speak up about concerns and listen up when complaints are received.
“Workplace harassment, patient care, safety and data protection are important topics in the healthcare industry,” said Jason Lunday, Chief Learning Officer, Syntrio. “Our elearning options are effective means to strengthen cultures and protect healthcare organizations and their patients.”
Visit syntrio.com for more information, including essential guides and other valuable industry resources.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform, reporting hotline and case management system, and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
