Benefits/Insurance Advisors and Solution Providers Invited to Join Q4Live Networking and Educational Conference in DC

ST. LOUIS , MO , UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4Live, an educational networking conference hosted by Q4intelligence and held annually for Q4iNetwork members, non-member advisors, and solutions providers in the benefits and insurance industry, will take place July 25 – 27 in Washington, DC. Tickets and room bookings for Q4Live are available now through mid-July.

Q4intelligence (Q4i) is a business, sales, and marketing consulting firm that works with insurance agencies, advising, training, and coaching on reaching their potential. With agencies struggling to remain relevant in today's changing environment, the Q4i Growth Platform provides the framework to help agencies become the most significant and influential partners their clients have.

The Q4Live conference complements these principles, helping those in the industry network with others to learn and share ideas with their peers.

"Q4Live conferences are for leaders, operations implementers, and key producers within agencies and vendor companies who support the agency/employer ecosystem," says Wendy Keneipp, partner at Q4intelligence. "The sessions are focused on networking, workshopping, and idea exchanging with other member agencies and vendors."

Q4Live is held annually in various locations across the United States. Last year, it took place in Seattle—and this year, it will be held in Washington, DC, at The Dupont Circle Hotel, located on Dupont Circle in the heart of the city and just moments from DC's historic attractions.

"The event will consist of events such as keynote speakers, a happy hour for vendors—we like to call them 'friendors'—a group dinner, cocktail hour, and learning sessions spread out over the three days," Keneipp further explains.

Seats are limited. To save your spot and book your room, visit https://q4live.q4intel.com.

