Middlesex Barracks / Negligent Operation and Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3002952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                            

STATION:  Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022 at 0933 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation & Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Haines                                       

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police and Officers with Barre Town Police Department were investigating a motor vehicle disturbance which had originated in Barre Town. A motor vehicle related to the disturbance was observed to be operating in a negligent manner on VT RT 14 in Williamstown. The operator failed to yield when Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Troopers with the Vermont State Police and Officers with Barre Town Police Department located the vehicle in the driveway of a residence in Williamstown. The operator, identified as Nathan Haines, resisted arrest while being taken into custody. Haines was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/01/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2022 at 0800 AM           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

