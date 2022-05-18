Middlesex Barracks / Negligent Operation and Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022 at 0933 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation & Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Nathan Haines
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police and Officers with Barre Town Police Department were investigating a motor vehicle disturbance which had originated in Barre Town. A motor vehicle related to the disturbance was observed to be operating in a negligent manner on VT RT 14 in Williamstown. The operator failed to yield when Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Troopers with the Vermont State Police and Officers with Barre Town Police Department located the vehicle in the driveway of a residence in Williamstown. The operator, identified as Nathan Haines, resisted arrest while being taken into custody. Haines was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/01/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861