Apica Announces Global Channel Partner Program for Digital Performance Monitoring

New Program Helps Partners Increase Revenue and Accelerate Growth

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apica Systems, the leader in digital performance monitoring, announced the Apica Partner Program designed to empower global channel partners to increase the adoption and integration of advanced synthetic monitoring and load testing tools. The program supports resellers & MSPs, system integrators, and technology partners. By establishing a global partner program, Apica enables its partners to increase revenue and accelerate their growth. The two-tiered program includes incentives, training, and streamlined contract management across all tiers.

“Our goal is to help partners become highly effective and more profitable in solving some of the most complex digital performance challenges their customers face today,” said Gord Boyce, CRO at Apica. “As the demand for greater visibility into complex and distributed IT environments continueto grow, we offer global channel partners the expertise, speed, and scale enterprise teams need to rise above the risk, cost, and complexity of today’s end-user performance needs.”

Apica’s platform ensures early detection that helps companies with complex IT infrastructures monitor and test business-critical applications and APIs. The result is better insights that quickly solve outages and issues before your customers notice.

Apica is committed to being a strategic, channel-focused partner that offers the following benefits:

Powerful active monitoring platform: Apica’s platform combines active monitoring and load testing to ensure the health and performance of all applications. The result is an early warning and detection system that closes the visibility gaps in end-user monitoring while eliminating revenue loss and increasing customer and employee satisfaction.

Grow Sales Revenue: Partners who leverage the Apica platform gain greater access to organizations of all sizes and are increasingly focused on improving digital experiences and performance needs. By solving these complex monitoring gaps, partners will grow revenue and market share with unrivaled active monitoring.

Deep Knowledge: From sales to full implementation training, partners will have the tools and resources necessary to maximize success with Apica through a complete training curriculum.

Recurring revenue streams: The Apica Partner Program creates recurring revenue streams through its subscription-based model. The flexibility of the program allows partners to leverage the technology directly and build a professional services or managed services practice around the platform.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are excited to see the momentum happening in the digital performance space and see this as an opportunity to help simplify partner engagement, support the growing types of partners and help our partners adapt to new customer buying models,” said Matt Wilkinson, VP of Revenue Operations at Apica. “The new program includes three new partner tracks – Reseller, Systems Integrator, and Technology Integration. The result is an ecosystem where partners can operate in a software sales and services business model, with expertise in areas such as Synthetic, API and On-premises Monitoring, Load Testing, Cloud Migration, and Digital Experience Monitoring.”

The new Apica Partner Program is now open for enrollment. For more information, visit https://www.apica.io/partners/.

Apica’s active monitoring platform is used by global organizations to solve the most complex digital performance issues in today’s multi-cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Apica delivers its scalable monitoring and detailed insights across any location, device, app, or authentication. Our SaaS platform reduces friction and time to resolution for cloud migrations, applications, and underlying infrastructure outages, ensuring all user experiences exceed expectations. To learn more about Apica, visit www.apica.io.

