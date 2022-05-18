Media Industry Job Opportunities Bloom From Community and Industry Internships for Ohio Media School Graduates
Ohio Media School welcomes spring with the celebration of commencement at our Cleveland Campus.
We congratulate our students on their success. Continue to grow as a media professional and climb till your dream comes true.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Media School welcomes spring with the celebration of commencement at our Cleveland Campus. In our 36th year of training future media professionals, our flagship school continues to have as its foundation the delivery of hands-on training by instructors who are themselves professionals in the industry. Focused on the excellence of education and quality internship experiences, our students graduate career-ready and are the preferred choice of hiring managers in the media industry. The community and industry relationships we forge and our "learn from pro to be a pro" education provide real-world experience for our media students.
— Janice Hannah-Hardy, Campus Director
Campus Director Janice Hannah Hardy will present our Class of 2022, including 119 talented graduates who have completed diploma programs in Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, and Sports Broadcasting. Energized and prepared for their industry start. Training and internship hours build student confidence while strengthening the skills taught in the classroom.
Real-world experience and the opportunity to work alongside professionals in the industry are unique attributes of our programs. With various internship experiences available under the guidance of our well-respected media industry professionals, our students continue to find their passions and sharpen the skill set that will make them career-ready and stand apart at graduation.
Career Services works closely with Lynda Leciejewski, National Employer Representative, to create relationships at our seven Beonair Network of Media Schools. Ohio Media School (Cleveland campus) is the flagship campus and a launching pad for our alumni. We have partnered with businesses and organizations that value real-time experience gained in the fast-paced media landscape. Working together, we create real-world experiences that prepare our students for success after graduation.
We are very proud of our northeast Ohio internship partners, each offering many experiences for our students. They are fortunate to be able to visit The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a great partner that provides our student interns with an exciting platform to create content. With the unique opportunity to interview the Rock Hall community members and gain audio and video experience, including the Rock Hall Inductions and live events, our students gain the confidence and poise needed to be successful applicants and gain meaningful industry jobs.
Our students excel at long-term internships, including the exciting program offered at ESPN | Good Karma Brands. This industry leader hired several graduates after completing the internship program. Our most recent interns-to-hire at Good Karma include Traffic Coordinator Sean Sarah, Marketing Assistant Kevan Arnold, and Producer/Content Creator Nick Paulus.
Internships and collaborations take on many forms at Ohio Media School, including partnering with BetJACK and offering various content creation opportunities. Internet radio experiences with FCB Radio Network and No Static Radio, each owned and operated by Ohio Media School Alumni, offering podcast, on-air, and production experience.
Live event production and remote collaborations have returned, including The Odean, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, and The Village of Woodmere, to name just a few.
Offering a variety of unforgettable experiences, our students finish their programs with a portfolio of excellence to showcase their creative work. Our Career Services teams constantly tell our students, "If you are prepared for the unexpected, you are certain to be successful!" Internship experiences prepare our students for the unexpected, allowing them to think on their feet, which will be the case in real-time employment.
We present our Ohio Media School graduates to the world of media employment. They have completed their coursework, and their internship experience has prepared them for work. Some of our graduates have already secured jobs in the industry, and Career Services Director Houda Crable eagerly looks forward to ensuring each graduate has assistance in gaining their opportunity. Please join us in congratulating our students and their families as they begin to enter the landscape of media opportunity!
