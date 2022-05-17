Supreme Court Declines to Review Central District's COVID Jury Trial Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review the constitutionality of the Central District of California’s COVID-19 ban on jury trials, rejecting a cert petition that argued the appellate court’s ruling was a threat to the Speedy Trial Act.
