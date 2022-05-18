Blues-Rock Band Until The Sun To Release New Live Album “A Night At The Rhythm Room”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocking Blues band Until The Sun’s new live album, “A Night at the Rhythm Room,” was recorded January 13, 2022 at the historic blues venue. The Rhythm Room, one of the last of the remaining old school blues clubs in the country, proved a fantastic stage to record the show.
Until the Sun recorded ten songs consisting mostly of new material. The album has two covers, the Etta James classic, “At Last,” and the Led Zeppelin tune, “Whole Lotta Love.” Until The Sun played the slow blues song, “Burning Home,” first released off their second album, “Drowning in Blue.” All the other songs are new originals.
The band gave a hard-hitting soulful performance that all the members were happy with. Larry Elyea at Minds Eye Studio recorded and engineered the show and the album was mixed and mastered at Minds Eye Studio. The show was filmed as well as recorded and the video will be released to YouTube when the album is out.
Until The Sun features Brandon Teskey on lead guitar, Bruce Jensen on bass guitar, Chris Tex on drums, and Alyssa Swartz on vocals.
Says Brandon, “The show that was filmed nearly didn’t happen. There were dozens of factors working against us. Up to just days prior we were unsure if the recording would actually take place, while the whole time we were practicing more intensely than ever before. I was almost in disbelief when it did happen. But the show that was captured went great. The album consists of mostly new material and I think it’s the best thing we’ve done. It’s a great snapshot of our live sound. We wanted a live album with mostly new material, like Hendrix did with the Band of Gypsys. Something that stood alone as a piece of work instead of a live version of previously released songs. Overall I think it’s the best material we’ve ever put out.”
Chris adds, “Playing the Rhythm Room during the COVID pandemic was a once in a lifetime event, as well as energizing since music has been therapy for so many people during these trying times. I was impressed by the sound quality and the energy we captured in our live show! I feel like the recording certainly captured our raw and powerful blues rock sound!”
Alyssa concludes, “My favorite thing in the world is to perform in front of a live audience. It was so exciting to be out playing our hearts out for everyone who came out!”
Until the Sun was formed in 2017. Their music includes and often fuses elements of Blues, Alternative Rock, Pink-Floyd-esque Psychedelia, and Jazz. Until the Sun quickly began playing national shows, has opened up for famous Blues and Rock artists, and has played world renowned venues.
Until the Sun released their first album, “Blackheart,” in 2019 and completed their second album “Drowning in Blue” in 2021. Brandon, Bruce, Chris, and Alyssa all poured their hearts and souls into striving for what was before unattained levels of musicianship, songwriting, tone, performance, and reaching new levels of professionalism that continues to develop.
“Until the Sun is a band that is as subversive as they come. While embracing the traditional Blues playstyles, the band adds aspects of alternative rock, psychedelia, and jazz to the mix.” – Buzz Music
“An honest take on that great southern trendkill that is delta deep and crossroads strong, Until the Sun twist that with modern flair into a style all their own with a raucous and gritty track that needs multiple listens just to take it all in.” - Ryan Martin, Jammerzine.
“Until the sun put out a stellar debut record” - Andrew Daly, Vinyl Writer
To pre-order:
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1620185036?ls=1&app=itunes
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1620185036
For more information:
https://untilthesun.com/home
https://www.facebook.com/UntilTheSunBand
http://www.instagram.com/untilthesunband
Press inquiries:
Billy James
To pre-order:
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1620185036?ls=1&app=itunes
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1620185036
For more information:
https://untilthesun.com/home
https://www.facebook.com/UntilTheSunBand
http://www.instagram.com/untilthesunband
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com