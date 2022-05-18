WORKPRO® Tools Is Ready to Get the Job Done at Texas Motor Speedway for the SRS Distribution 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to No Limits, Texas, where anything is possible. Though it may not be recognized as an actual city name by the US Census Bureau, it surely is recognized as such throughout the racing industry. This 1.5-mile superspeedway is among the largest sports stadiums in America and is home to events like NASCAR Cup, XFINITY, Truck, IndyCar, Formula Drift, American Flat Track, and more. It’s only fitting that the primary sponsor for MBM Motorsports No. 66 car this weekend at “No Limits” is the tool brand that prides itself on having no limits.
WORKPRO® Tools is no stranger to the belief that anything is possible. For the past 25 years, they have been tirelessly working to instill a “Can Do” attitude in their customers by providing them with high quality, affordable tools to help them tackle any job. From DIYer’s to NASCAR pit crews, WORKPRO® Tools is dedicated to offering best-in-class, dependable solutions that their customers can be confident in.
Much like NASCAR where the success of the driver depends on the quality and execution of the team behind them, WORKPRO®’s philosophy is rooted in the idea that their customer’s success is dependent upon innovative and quality products that are designed and manufactured with the customer in mind. This philosophy results in customers being able to not only achieve their goals, but exceed them and “build a better project”.
This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, WORKPRO® Tools will look to JJ Yeley of MBM Motorsports to get the job done in the NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 on Saturday, May 21st at 1:30PM. Just remember, with a “Can Do” attitude in No Limits, Texas, anything can happen.
About WORKPRO® Tools:
Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. www.workproracing.com
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
