Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,292 in the last 365 days.

Rides to Remember Gears Up for Renowned Ferrari Racecar Driver ‘The Pony’

Top donors to join The Pony in final laps around Atlanta Motorsports Park

The addition of The Pony will bring even more smiles to the children that deserve it most.”
— Ferrari of Atlanta General Sales Manager Craig Forbes
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its 16-year run, the top earners of the annual Rides to Remember charity event will ride shotgun during the final laps around the Atlanta Motorsports Park track with a renowned Ferrari racecar driver, currently dubbed “The Pony.''

The Pony is a play on a mysterious driver from a popular British television show. The competition to ride with The Pony will pit Rides to Remember drivers and major fundraisers against each other to help raise $200,000 for CURE Childhood Cancer (CURE), Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (ARMHC) and Camp Sunshine.

"The addition of The Pony will bring even more smiles to the children that deserve it most,” Ferrari of Atlanta General Sales Manager Craig Forbes said. "We are always looking for ways to make the day as special as possible while helping us reach our fundraising goal of $200,000. We look forward to The Pony’s debut and to our winners and attendees finding out who is really behind the wheel."

The identity of The Pony will be revealed at Rides to Remember on Sept. 10 at the Atlanta Motorsports Park. The event helps pediatric cancer patients forget their day-to-day struggles by giving them the opportunity to take hot laps in exotic cars.

Rides to Remember is a small business company operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund, a charitable trust recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178). Contributions to Rides to Remember are tax-deductible. Learn more at ridestoremember.org.

Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
phudson@rhythmcommunications.com

You just read:

Rides to Remember Gears Up for Renowned Ferrari Racecar Driver ‘The Pony’

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.