Rides to Remember Gears Up for Renowned Ferrari Racecar Driver ‘The Pony’
Top donors to join The Pony in final laps around Atlanta Motorsports Park
The addition of The Pony will bring even more smiles to the children that deserve it most.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its 16-year run, the top earners of the annual Rides to Remember charity event will ride shotgun during the final laps around the Atlanta Motorsports Park track with a renowned Ferrari racecar driver, currently dubbed “The Pony.''
The Pony is a play on a mysterious driver from a popular British television show. The competition to ride with The Pony will pit Rides to Remember drivers and major fundraisers against each other to help raise $200,000 for CURE Childhood Cancer (CURE), Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (ARMHC) and Camp Sunshine.
"The addition of The Pony will bring even more smiles to the children that deserve it most,” Ferrari of Atlanta General Sales Manager Craig Forbes said. "We are always looking for ways to make the day as special as possible while helping us reach our fundraising goal of $200,000. We look forward to The Pony’s debut and to our winners and attendees finding out who is really behind the wheel."
The identity of The Pony will be revealed at Rides to Remember on Sept. 10 at the Atlanta Motorsports Park. The event helps pediatric cancer patients forget their day-to-day struggles by giving them the opportunity to take hot laps in exotic cars.
Rides to Remember is a small business company operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund, a charitable trust recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178). Contributions to Rides to Remember are tax-deductible. Learn more at ridestoremember.org.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
phudson@rhythmcommunications.com