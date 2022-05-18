Best-Selling Author Karin Lund Releases Long-Awaited Book "Women In Steel, Women of Steel: Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow"

This book is a fifty-year global living history of women’s experiences and journeys in the steel industry and manufacturing.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited book, Women In Steel, Women Of Steel: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow, has just been released on Amazon by best-selling author Karin J. Lund. This book is a fifty-year global living history of women’s experiences and journeys in the steel industry and manufacturing. Women In Steel is a calling card that provides visibility into different types of careers that are available in the steel industry and manufacturing and also provides examples of how non-linear careers develop if an individual is open to accepting new opportunities and challenges. The book provides practical career advice and life lessons for women and men. The women interviewed demonstrate strength, grit, vulnerability, and power in their career paths. As one reader described, “I read well into the night because I couldn’t put the book down. I wanted to read the next chapter. I was inspired by the interviewee’s struggles, choices and how they became successful.”

Karin got her start at Wilson College, earning a bachelor’s degree in Economics. She later became a regional sales manager, overseeing a $140 million international sales territory and observing directly how various steel mills and manufacturers’ work cultures and environments impacted morale, productivity, and profits. Lund saw firsthand how women began lending their expertise and innovation to the mostly male-dominated steel industry and related sectors. This experience became the inspiration for her book Women In Steel, Women Of Steel: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow.

Following the release of Women In Steel, Karin will be partaking in a multitude of public speaking events and global workshops promoting her book, including the AISTech (Association for Iron & Steel Technology) conference on May 16-19 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA. AISTech is North America’s largest annual iron and steel technology conference and exposition. It provides a global perspective on today’s marketplace by featuring technologies from all over the world that help steelmakers compete more effectively. In addition to this, Karin also hosts her own G-Power Global public speaking events and workshops. These were created for business owners to lead and inspire a positive workplace atmosphere and tackle organizations’ critical challenges, such as attracting and retaining employees. "In the world of work, we need more leaders who are operating from a place of power that goes beyond titles," says Lund. These workshops will be available for booking on the G-Power Global website.

Karin J. Lund has a history of releasing critically acclaimed bestsellers, including her previous works Compassion is the Competitive Edge and The Language of Loss. Both of these books explore the themes of displaying empathy in the workplace and the mutual benefits it provides. Her online program, Your Journey through the Islands of Grief and Loss, encourages individuals and employees to confront issues related to their personal journeys around different aspects of life events and loss. Lund’s beliefs often challenge the classic ideals of corporate culture in favor of a more employee-centric environment, therefore showing that the best way to boost loyalty and retention is by treating them with compassion. “Productivity and morale need not suffer if embraced appropriately,” she states.

Through personal philanthropy trips, Karin has continued to learn about the impact of tragedy and loss. Lund was a civilian responder directly after both September 11, 2001 and Hurricane Katrina. Working with the children and families from the Bay St. Louis area after the hurricane showed her the expansiveness of loss, life events, and the resilience of this special community. Karin is also an adult facilitator for Caring Place, where families can receive help after the loss of a spouse, parent, child, or extended family member.

Karin J. Lund and the G-Power Global team inspire corporate and organizational entities to lead with compassion while continuing to focus on productivity, service, and profits. It is their goal to create a workplace environment that employees and management want to support. Company culture respects personal, and professional goals, and values, while being vested in the local or global community.