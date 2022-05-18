Aurèléa named To play Lead Role in the Television Series “STING……. the Saga continues”
The Executive Producer of STING Productions is pleased to announce that Aurèléa has been named to the play the lead role Heidi Delacroix.
I am so excited about the incredible scripts that have been developed for STING… the Saga continues”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Producer of STING Productions is pleased to announce that Aurèléa has been named to the lead role Heidi Delacroix in the Television Series. The Series Director and Associate Producer is Sarah De Baets.
— Aurèléa
In the Series, the STING Group carries out black operations and covert operations authorized by the President utilizing military units, paramilitary organizations, and private companies. All Operations are top secret and not attributable to the United States or the organization carrying it out.
Aurèléa comes fresh from starring as Ariel in a sold out Off-Broadway run of The Tempest at the Trinity Theatre and has numerous accolades from her work in New York City, as well as Australia.
Aurèléa began her professional acting career in The Conference of the Birds to resounding reviews at the Adelaide and Melbourne Fringe festivals. She soon after came to international attention after being cast to star in her first feature, Sharon & The Sewing Circle by premier indie filmmakers Jibril Haynes and Vladimir LaFortune. During that time she also won 8 awards for excellence in the performing arts.
After relocating to New York City in 2019 to continue her career, Aurèléa headlined films such as A good Accident, Hard Plastic & IDD, as well as starring in several stage productions including Macbeth, Henry IV and the new play Wounded, by playwright Sophie McIntosh, which won festival selection as well as the audience choice award at the Chain Theatre’s Winter One-Act festival.
The Executive Producer of STING… the Saga continues, handpicked Aurèléa to play black-ops agent Heidi Delacroix. Aurèléa was quoted as saying;
“I am so excited about the incredible scripts that have been developed for STING… the Saga continues, and I cannot wait to start filming again with our wonderful cast and crew. Heidi is such a badass and I am so excited to bring her to life on the television series.
The filming of portions of the Pilot Episode “Last Man Standing” has already been accomplished in Connecticut.
The Series also stars Elise Rackemann, Diana Landa, and “The Ghost”.
Co-Starring Actors are David Elliot, Misha Pharaone, Stephan Feeley, George Alex, Sarah De Baets, Kenneth Geronimo & Rafa Valera.
The Series will be offered to select, National Studios for the 2023 season.
Sarah De Baets
Solar Vis Llc
+1 435-262-2962
Sarahd@solarvisinv.com